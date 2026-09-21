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  • /Saudi sought US help; bombs were loaded for Houthi strikes. Then Trump pulled the plug

Saudi sought US help; bombs were loaded for Houthi strikes. Then Trump pulled the plug

Trump called off planned US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen at the last minute, despite strike preparations reportedly being nearly complete.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Saudi sought US help; bombs were loaded for Houthi strikes. Then Trump pulled the plug
Image Credit: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman along with the US President Donald Trump. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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Saudi sought US help; bombs were loaded for Houthi strikes. Then Trump pulled the plug
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