/Saudi sought US help; bombs were loaded for Houthi strikes. Then Trump pulled the plug

The Pentagon was reportedly being readied to strike Houthi targets in Yemen when United States President Donald Trump abruptly called off the operation, reversing a decision made after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pressed him for urgent military support.
According to The New York Times (NYT) report, the reversal came after preparations for the strikes had reportedly moved well beyond the planning stage, with target lists approved and bombs being loaded onto the US aircraft selected for the mission.
By Sunday, however, Trump had decided that American forces would not strike the Houthis, at least for now, reported the NYT.
The decision reflects Trump’s shifting position on whether to intervene in the escalating confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, at a time when the US military is already facing strains from its involvement in the war with Iran.
Trump had reportedly been reluctant to intervene against the Iran-backed Houthis, who have been expanding their influence near the Red Sea and advancing against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen.
The issue came to a head after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler and a key US ally, spoke to Trump by phone and pressed him for immediate assistance against the advancing Houthis, according to The New York Times.
The report also claimed that just a day earlier, Trump had reportedly told advisers that he was hesitant to become involved in the hostilities between the Houthis and Riyadh.
Following the Thursday conversation with the Crown Prince, however, Trump changed course and instructed Pentagon officials to prepare airstrikes against the group.
By Sunday, he reversed that decision once again.
According to the report, the US military had already moved deep into preparations for the planned operation.
Commanders had approved target lists, while troops were loading bombs on to US warplanes chosen for the mission. The wave of attacks was reportedly close to beginning when Trump ordered the operation halted.
The White House has not issued a formal statement explaining the policy shift.
Citing a senior US official, the NYT reported that the ‘US has a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, and we will always defend our allies.’
Another senior official told the NYT that most of Trump’s inner circle remained either ‘deeply sceptical or outright opposed’ to joining Saudi Arabia’s fight against the Houthis, particularly amid the existing strain on the US military from the war with Iran.
Trump has also maintained that the Houthis are seeking to avoid a direct confrontation with US forces.
Speaking to Fox News, he said the group had agreed not to target the United States despite its escalating campaign against Saudi Arabia.
According to news agency ANI, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, who maintains frequent contact with Trump, reported that the president said Washington remained ‘in constant communication with the Houthis and that they’ve agreed not to fight the United States’.
Trump made a similar claim during his visit to Ireland on September 12.
‘The Houthis called us and they don’t want to fight with us,’ Trump said. ‘They don’t want us to go after them’.
Trump’s latest comments came as Saudi Arabia faced increasing pressure from the Houthi campaign.
A missile was directed at Riyadh over the weekend, while the Houthis have continued to make rapid advances across Yemen, capturing significant territory from the internationally recognised government backed by Saudi Arabia.
The developments have put additional pressure on Riyadh as it seeks US support against the group.
Trump’s decision on the Houthis comes alongside uncertainty over his next move towards Iran.
Fox News reported that the president remained in ‘deciding mode’ on Iran, where American and Israeli forces launched a major aerial campaign on February 28 before the conflict entered a prolonged standoff lasting nearly seven months.
(with agencies input)
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