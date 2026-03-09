Saudi strikes back at Iran attacks, stuns US with $5 billion China deal – Find out what’s coming next

Riyadh/Beijing: In a major move that shows a change in Middle Eastern defense dynamics, Saudi Arabia has signed a $5 billion agreement with China for advanced unmanned aerial vehicles. Concluded between the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the pact will see the establishment of a Wing Loong-3 drone assembly line in Jeddah.

Once operational, the facility will produce 48 drones per year and enhance Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities. It will also show a growing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Beijing.

The timing of the deal highlights the kingdom’s determination to bolster its security amid ongoing regional tensions and Iranian attacks targeting Saudi assets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Analysts say that China’s involvement shows its growing influence in the Middle East, offering an alternative to US-dominated defense partnerships.

Why the Wing Loong-3 was chosen

Saudi officials carefully selected the Wing Loong-3 for its combat record and advanced technology. The drone has completed over 200 combat missions and is equipped with an intelligent recognition system capable of locking on to targets in just 0.3 seconds. Its anti-jamming capabilities have been improved by 40 percent compared to earlier models. It makes it suitable for complex battlefield environments.

The Wing Loong-3 can operate continuously for nearly 40 hours and has a range exceeding 10,000 kilometres. These capabilities allow it to conduct both surveillance and strike missions over vast distances. This makes it a versatile multi-role UAV.

Designed for Middle Eastern environment

The harsh desert conditions of the Middle East pose unique challenges for military hardware. The Wing Loong-3’s engines feature multi-stage dust protection and an advanced cooling system. This allows it to operate effectively in sandstorms and temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius.

It performed well at the Riyadh Defense Expo. This showed it works reliably in rough terrain and boosted trust in Chinese drone technology.

Impact on Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 includes an ambitious goal to produce half of its defense equipment domestically by the end of the decade. The Jeddah assembly line is a cornerstone of this plan. The $5 billion agreement extends beyond drone production, with China transferring technology related to flight control and avionics systems.

The programme is expected to create jobs for Saudi engineers. It will also give them hands-on experience in advanced defense technology, supporting overall economic growth.

Challenging US influence

Observers say that the China-Saudi deal directly challenges US dominance in the region. In addition to providing drones, Beijing is establishing a logistics hub in Saudi Arabia to stock over 2,000 spare parts ready for deployment across the Gulf within 48 hours.

Saudi pilots will receive training on a digital twin virtual system aligned with F-15 fighter operations, accelerating their readiness for combat missions. This comprehensive ecosystem positions China as a important player in the international defense market while strengthening Saudi Arabia’s independence in military capabilities.

Regional security implications

The adoption of Wing Loong-3 drones shows neighbouring countries, including the UAE, Qatar and Egypt, that Saudi Arabia is expanding its surveillance and strike capabilities. With a range of 10,000 kilometres and 40 hours of continuous flight, the drones will enhance monitoring over the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Analysts say that China’s $100 billion investment in the region further intertwines its economic and defense interests, indirectly safeguarding its assets while transforming Saudi Arabia into a more self-reliant and assertive regional power.

The deal shows an important moment in Middle Eastern defense, demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s commitment to modernising its military capabilities and diversifying its strategic partnerships beyond traditional US alliances.