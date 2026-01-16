Saudi Vs UAE: Why Pakistan Is Trapped Between Two Gulf Giants, What It Means For The Region

Pakistan’s Gulf Diplomacy: Pakistan finds itself at the center of a growing rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone, reaffirming solidarity. At the same time, he also needs to maintain close ties with the UAE, which complicates its position.

Islamabad has long held strong relations with both countries. Defense and economic interests are deeply intertwined. In the ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Pakistan has kept largely silent. In Yemen, Saudi Arabia expects the country’s full support.

Last year, Pakistan signed a bilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. Despite this, it has not openly backed Riyadh in its disputes with the UAE. During recent clashes in Yemen, Pakistan offered only indirect support to Saudi Arabia. The military and Shehbaz Sharif’s government avoided direct action against UAE-backed forces, raising concerns about Riyadh’s displeasure.

At the same time, Pakistan seeks a broader alliance with Turkey, aiming to include it in a defense pact with Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan plans to sell weapons worth around $1.5 billion to Sudan. These arms could be used against UAE-supported Rapid Support Forces (RSF), highlighting the complex web of loyalties and interests Islamabad must manage.

Caught Between Riyadh And Abu Dhabi

During his call with Crown Prince Salman, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s unity with Saudi Arabia. But the timing proved tricky. When Saudi forces struck UAE military assets in Yemen, Islamabad faced a diplomatic challenge. At the same time, the UAE president was visiting Pakistan on a semi-official trip.

During the visit, the UAE announced a $1 billion investment in the Fauji Foundation, a military-run conglomerate, and plans to roll over an additional $2 billion in loans.

Saudi Arabia appears to be closely monitoring Pakistan’s soft approach toward the UAE. Reports indicate that Islamabad has received both signals and warnings from Riyadh. Talks are underway to convert approximately $2 billion of Saudi loans into a deal for JF-17 fighter jets. High-level meetings between Pakistan and Saudi Air Force officials have also taken place.

This week, Pakistan faced a fresh challenge. Saudi Arabia struck a UAE weapons shipment bound for Yemen, escalating military tensions. Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of taking extremely dangerous actions that threatened the kingdom’s national security. Pakistan is now under pressure to choose sides. The country is caught in a situation resembling trying to eat milk and fish together, balancing two powerful allies with conflicting interests.

