Charlie Kirk Murder Case: In a new twist in Charlie Kirk's murder case, the enforcement authorities and neighbours of the killer, Tyler Robinson, have claimed a 'trans boyfriend' link. According to reports citing investigation progress, Tyler was in a relationship with his trans roommate and the neighbours even saw them kissing.

The FBI is continuing its investigation into the possible motive behind the actions of the 22-year-old suspect. On Sunday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Robinson had been in a relationship with his transgender roommate.

The revelation has drawn attention amid speculation that the killing of Kirk may have been linked to his anti-LGBTQ views — a theory raised by several politicians, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Both Governor Cox and law enforcement officials have stated that Robinson’s transgender partner is cooperating fully with investigators.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Who Is Tyler Robinson? Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Killing | Top Points

Tyler Robinson was identified after his father alerted authorities, recognizing him from photographs released by law enforcement and recalling his radical statements. US President Donald Trump mentioned the development on Fox News — without naming Robinson — ahead of Governor Cox’s announcement.

The victim, Kirk, a conservative youth leader with a significant following, was shot dead on Wednesday while addressing students at a Utah university. He was known to be close to Vice President JD Vance and had actively lobbied with Trump to secure Vance’s place as his running mate.

Kirk's killing was the latest in the tide of political violence in the US.

Also Read: Was Charlie Kirk Warned About His Assassination? Report Reveals THIS...

The trial is continuing on Friday of the man who is charged with trying to assassinate Trump last year after the then-presidential candidate had narrowly escaped another attempt with a slight injury.

In June, a man assassinated the former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives and her husband.

In April, an assassination attempt was made on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro by setting his residence on fire.

Last month, a transgender person opened fire at a Catholic school in Minnesota, killing two children. (With IANS inputs)