SCO Summit: Tianjin Declaration Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States on Monday strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in their joint declaration adopted at Tianjin. The Tianjin Declaration noted that while all SCO members condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, they further stated that perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice.

The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes, noted the declaration. The members also recognize the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.

"Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists...The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," reads the declaration.

The SCO declaration also recognized India’s initiatives. Member states welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum in Delhi in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations.

The Member States noted the holding of the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum (New Delhi, 21-22 May 2025). They also noted the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The terrorists killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran valley. To avenge the terror attack, India had carried out a precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan and occupied Kashmir on May 6-7 as part of the Operation Sindoor.