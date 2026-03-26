'Seal windows and stay home': Kuwait issues radiation alert after strike near Iran nuclear plant

In an official statement, the Kuwait National Guard reassured the public that any radiation from neighboring countries does not pose a threat to Kuwait, according to Arab Times Kuwait. The Guard further clarified that the nearest nuclear reactor is approximately 240 kilometers away, making it highly unlikely for radiation to reach Kuwait’s borders.

As a precautionary measure, the National Guard advised residents in a public message on Wednesday to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep doors and windows securely closed, as reported by Mathrubhumi.

The alert follows recent military activity in the vicinity of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located along Iran’s Gulf coast.

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Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, on March 24, reported a strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant during “aerial and missile attacks” attributed to the United States and Israel. However, there were no reports of damage to the facility, no injuries, and no technical failures, and the plant continued normal operations.

Notably, this is the second time the nuclear site has been targeted, the first being on March 17. In that earlier incident, no damage occurred to the reactor, no injuries were reported, and no radiation leak was detected.

(This is a developing story.)