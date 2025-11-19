Secret Huddle In Delhi? Why Bangladesh’s NSA Flew In Delhi A Day Before Schedule

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has suddenly advanced his trip to India, triggering fresh speculation across strategic circles in both countries. He was originally expected in New Delhi on November 19, but he changed his plans and flew in a full day earlier, landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport a little after 6:30 pm on November 18.

His arrival comes just ahead of the seventh meeting of National Security Advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave, which is scheduled to take place at Hyderabad House on November 20. The main discussions among the NSAs of the grouping will begin that morning and continue until lunch, after which Rahman is expected to return to Dhaka.

Although the agenda appears routine on paper, diplomatic observers familiar with recent India-Bangladesh exchanges believe Rahman’s early arrival highlights ongoing conversations between the two governments, particularly at a time when friction has changed the tone of political communication in recent months.

The visit comes on the back of an invitation from India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The Press Office of Bangladesh’s chief adviser announced that Rahman will lead Dhaka’s delegation at the conclave on November 19-20. It highlighted his participation reflects the interim government’s intention to strengthen regional cooperation wherever possible.

“His participation at the Colombo Security Conclave in New Delhi is in continuation of the Interim Government’s efforts to foster mutually beneficial regional cooperation,” the chief adviser’s press wing said while confirming that this will be Rahman’s first trip to India since taking charge as NSA on April 9, 2025.

Before his appointment, he served as the chief adviser’s high representative for the Rohingya issue and has long been involved in advocating humanitarian assistance for civilians in Myanmar’s Rakhine province. He was one of the earliest champions of the “humanitarian corridor” proposal intended to support those trapped in conflict zones.

Hours after Dhaka announced his travel plans, Rahman visited the residence of Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in the Baridhara diplomatic enclave, a development confirmed by diplomatic sources in the Bangladeshi capital.

Officials in Dhaka emphasise that the interim government has placed regional cooperation among its top priorities and remains active across platforms involving neighbouring countries. Rahman has become one of the most visible diplomatic faces of the interim administration, representing Bangladesh in engagements with officials from the United States, Qatar, China and several other nations.

His decision to reach Delhi ahead of schedule has now become the biggest talking point in the lead-up to the conclave, with many in the region interpreting it as a sign of deeper consultations waiting behind closed doors.