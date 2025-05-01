Secret RAW, Indian Army Documents On Action Against Pakistan Leaked? ISI, ISPR Backed Handles Say India Plans....Fact Is....

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The tensions are high along the Line of Control. Both India and Pakistan have mobilised their armies towards the border following the Pahalgam Terror attack in Kashmir where 26 people lost their lives. Following the heightened tension, Pakistani ministers have claimed that an Indian attack is imminent and it could happen anytime. While Pakistan is urging the global community to help de-escalate tension with India, its notorious spy agency ISI and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) are spreading fake propaganda to malign India's image.

ISI-sponsored handles are carrying out cyber war against India and all Pakistani leaders are sharing those content online. Notably, the Pakistan-sponsored handles are sharing a fabricated document claiming it to be leaked from India's intel agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). To hide Pakistan's failure and save its terror face from getting exposed, they are claiming that India itself planned the Pahalgam attack and now the Indian Army is planning an incursion along the LoC.

However, Pakistan's propaganda was soon exposed by netizens with many handles sharing evidence of the deep-state collusion between the social media handles and the ISI/ISPR. "These fictional screenshots were first planted on Telegram by ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), which carried out the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam," said an X handle.

And it was for the PSF and other ISPR handles to take over, which they seemed wouldn’t be caught in plain sight. If a lame propaganda had a face, this joint terror-ISPR joint psy-ops disinformation collaboration would be the one! Thinking they wouldn’t get caught red-handed.… pic.twitter.com/1LB11Krtox — OSINT (@OSINTWa_com) May 1, 2025

The TRF is a terror organisation backed by ISI and Al-Qaeda and is responsible for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. " If a lame propaganda had a face, this joint terror-ISPR joint psy-ops disinformation collaboration would be the one! Thinking they wouldn’t get caught red-handed," the handle exposing them said.