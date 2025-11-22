A classified document has just surfaced that's sending shockwaves across Beijing and Islamabad. Australia's National Security College has released an 87-page bombshell report that exposes what military experts are calling "the biggest defense fraud of the decade" and at the center of this humiliation stands India, whose missiles achieved what America and Russia thought impossible.

The secret is out, and it's devastating for China: their so-called "world-class" air defense systems couldn't stop Indian missiles during Operation Sindoor. The technology Beijing sold to Pakistan as "impenetrable" turned out to be nothing more than expensive scrap metal when faced with Indian firepower. Every Indian should read this with pride swelling in their chest.

The 87-Page Report That Shattered Chinese Prestige

Australia's National Security College published a classified report titled "Air and Missile Warfare in the 2025 Subcontinental Conflict: Observations and Consequences," and what it reveals is nothing short of catastrophic for Chinese military credibility. The report explicitly states that China's YL-8E counter-stealth radar, HQ-16FE and HQ-9BE missile systems failed to stop most Indian missiles, systems China had marketed globally as "the most capable" air defense technology money could buy.

Pakistan had purchased multiple systems between 2021 and 2024, including YL-8E radars, based on China’s claims that they could detect and neutralise Indian Rafale jets and BrahMos-A missiles. The report now concludes that these capabilities were largely exaggerated, and the systems failed to deliver during real-world conflict conditions.

Operation Sindoor: When Indian Missiles Made A Mockery Of Chinese Technology

During the 4-day conflict that began on May 7, 2025, Indian Air Force and Navy Rafales (armed with SCALP missiles) and Su-30MKIs (carrying BrahMos-A) penetrated Pakistani airspace with what Australian analysts called "unexpected ease." Not a single Indian cruise missile was intercepted. Not one.

Pakistan's Chinese-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) HQ-9BE and HQ-16FE systems, deployed to protect critical airbases at Noor Khan, Sargodha, and Jacobabad, failed to intercept any Indian cruise missiles. The "impenetrable shield" Pakistan bought from China turned out to be invisible, because it did nothing.

Even worse, the YL-8E radar generated so many false signals in mountainous and maritime terrain that Pakistani operators fired missiles at fake targets and decoys instead of real threats. China's "advanced" technology literally couldn't tell the difference between a BrahMos missile and a shadow.

China's Missiles Proved Equally Useless

China's CM-400 missiles, fired from Pakistan's JF-17 Block-III fighters, either missed their targets completely or were intercepted by Indian electronic warfare systems and Barak-8 interceptors. The much-hyped Chinese air-to-surface missiles couldn't even reach their designated targets, let alone cause damage.

Meanwhile, Indian Harop loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) destroyed at least two HQ-9BE launchers on the ground because they couldn't be relocated fast enough, exposing the system's slow deployment capability.

The Verdict: Chinese Technology Is A Paper Tiger

Australia's report confirms what India has demonstrated on the battlefield: Chinese air defense systems are overhyped, underperforming failures that cannot stop modern Indian weaponry. Pakistan bought billions of dollars worth of Chinese equipment that turned out to be worthless when tested in actual combat.