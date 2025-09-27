'The Next One Is Donald Trump': Secret Service Responds To Chilling Viral Threat Video Amid Political Violence Fears | WATCH

The US Secret Service has officially addressed a worrisome viral video widely spread on social media, which seems to depict a male making a direct threat against President Donald Trump.

The event happens at a time when there is growing national concern regarding political violence, especially in light of the recent high-profile murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Viral Threat Alarms Public

The incendiary video, posted on X by account holder Shane Ginsberg (@shaneyyricch), sees an unknown individual utter, "We already murdered his friend, the next one is Donald Trump." The "his friend" reference is generally understood to be an allusion to Charlie Kirk's demise.

Make this video go viral and let’s get this dude deported pic.twitter.com/6HOh9yclbp — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) September 25, 2025

The clip went viral in a matter of moments, with more than 1.2 million views on the site, and was followed by universal demands from netizens and politicians alike for a prompt investigation.

Secret Service 'Takes All Threats Seriously'

In the release about the clip, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed its watchfulness but kept to its usual policy regarding matters of protective intelligence.

"The US Secret Service takes all threats against our protectees seriously," a spokesperson said in an interview with Newsweek. "As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not comment on issues involving protective intelligence."

Poster Expresses Shock And Concern

Shane Ginsberg, the Miami user who uploaded the video, described his response to the incident in later posts on X. He was surprised at the explicit threat and that he did not call authorities right away.

"Perhaps I would have called the police at the moment," Ginsberg penned, noting that he was "so shocked and bewildered that something like this is possible in the country I love." Referring to Charlie Kirk's murder, Ginsberg said that he would be taking security measures, saying, "I'll die for my country. But first I'll be getting security."

Calls For Investigation Mount On Social Media

The viral clip incited a storm of responses on the internet, with several users uploading screenshots of the unknown man and calling for his immediate identification and arrest.

Derris Evans, who was a West Virginia House of Delegates member and Trump-pardoned for his role in the January 6th Capitol riot, directly called out law enforcement to take action. He posted on X, "This guy threatens to kill President Trump after laughing that they already killed Charlie Kirk," calling for the FBI and Secret Service to "investigate this guy."

