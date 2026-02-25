Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021006https://zeenews.india.com/world/security-agencies-say-nepal-fully-prepared-for-march-5-polls-3021006.html
NewsWorldSecurity agencies say Nepal fully prepared for March 5 polls
NEPAL ELECTIONS 2026

Security agencies say Nepal fully prepared for March 5 polls

As voting day approaches, the government has intensified daily high-level security briefings. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal convened a back-to-back meeting to review election preparedness and the overall law-and-order situation.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Security agencies say Nepal fully prepared for March 5 pollsPolice personnel (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

The security agencies in Nepal have said the country is fully prepared to ensure a free and peaceful House of Representatives election on March 5, with over 3 lakh personnel deployed nationwide, The Kathmandu Post reported on Wednesday.

As voting day approaches, the government has intensified daily high-level security briefings. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal convened a back-to-back meeting to review election preparedness and the overall law-and-order situation.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's private secretariat, Karki received detailed briefings from the chiefs of all security agencies regarding election preparations and the national security environment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security agencies have identified around a dozen potential challenges, including clashes between supporters of political parties, communal and religious tensions, activities of monarchist factions, escaped prisoners from the September Gen Z protests, and election boycott campaigns by certain political groups.

"We have more or less zeroed in on the elements that can pose security challenges, but those who spread rumours on social media, whether inside or outside the country, remain the major source of challenges that need to be tamed," a senior security official told the Kathmandu Post.

The official added that some communist factions and groups advocating restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu nation are under close surveillance. The activities of controversial monarchist Durga Prasain and certain pro-royalist and communist groups calling for an election boycott are also being closely monitored.

Ram Rawal, press adviser to the Prime Minister, said chiefs of all security agencies agreed that misinformation and disinformation on social media pose the most serious technical and security threat to the polls.

A comprehensive security review was conducted in the presence of senior officials, including Chief Secretary Suman Raj Aryal, Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, Home Secretary Rajkumar Shrestha, Inspector General of Nepal Police Dan Bahadur Karki, Inspector General of Armed Police Force Raju Aryal, and Chief of the National Investigation Department Tekendra Karki.

"The prime minister discussed what could be the worst-case scenario and what could be the best-case scenario regarding the security situation. All four heads of the security agencies assured the prime minister that for the first time in Nepal's election history, such a huge security deployment has been made," Rawal told the newspaper.

More than 3 lakh personnel have already been deployed across the country, with additional forces on standby for emergencies. The Nepali Army and Nepali Police have also established dedicated IT cells to counter misinformation, disinformation, deep fakes, and other manipulated content on social media.

Following the meeting at Baluwatar, Prime Minister Karki said the security situation surrounding the elections has so far remained satisfactory. In a post on Facebook, she stated that all mechanisms had been mobilised with vigilance, strict monitoring, and effective coordination.

"There is no room for doubt regarding the security arrangements. Taking potential challenges and risks into account, all mechanisms have been mobilised with necessary vigilance, strict monitoring, and effective coordination," she said, urging citizens to vote confidently and without fear.

Earlier the same day, a high-level security committee meeting at the Election Commission concluded that there were no major threats that could disrupt the polls. Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said security agencies had described the peace and security situation as robust and conducive for all political parties to carry out their activities peacefully.

Officials also noted that isolated incidents of confrontation should not be viewed as national-level problems and said local administrations had acted proactively to prevent escalation.

According to The Kathmandu Post, security agencies maintained that the overall environment across the country was turning increasingly favourable for the March 5 elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped