NewsWorldSecurity heightened in Uttam Nagar after a man killed in Holi clash
DELHI UTTAM NAGAR

Security heightened in Uttam Nagar after a man killed in Holi clash

Delhi Police stated the dispute flared up during Holi celebrations in the area, leaving Tarun injured; he later died during treatment.

Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:47 AM IST
Security heightened in Uttam Nagar after a man killed in Holi clash (Image: ANI)

Security has been ramped up in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area after a 25-year-old man died from injuries in a Holi clash between neighbors from different communities earlier this week.

The deceased, identified as Tarun, had been undergoing treatment after the altercation that reportedly occurred on March 4.

Delhi Police stated the dispute flared up during Holi celebrations in the area, leaving Tarun injured; he later died during treatment.

Police arrested four suspects linked to the incident, with investigations ongoing. Delhi Police have since bolstered security in the area to ensure law and order and avert further tensions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, Kushal Pal Singh, said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure peace in the locality.

"In view of the incident that happened on 4th March, we have made adequate security arrangements. We have divided the area into zones, sectors, and sub-sectors. Our motorcycles and vehicles are continuously patrolling," the DCP said.

He added that the police are also engaging with residents from both communities to ensure calm in the area.

"We have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order in the area. Apart from this, we also appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours and not to support those who create trouble," Singh said. 
 

(with ANI inputs)

