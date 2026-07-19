Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Security hole' behind bombing of Supreme Leader's residence still exists: Iran FM Araghchi

'Security hole' behind bombing of Supreme Leader's residence still exists: Iran FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed a continuing security breach enabled the US and Israel to track Iran’s top leadership and target Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s residence, while defending Tehran’s negotiating stance and wartime decisions.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
'Security hole' behind bombing of Supreme Leader's residence still exists: Iran FM Araghchi
Image Credit: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber to headline historic first-ever final halftime show
FIFA World Cup 202620 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202620 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202631 min ago
4
The Odyssey40 min ago
5
Nagaland landslide42 min ago