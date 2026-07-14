/Who is Jordan Brown? The 'Navy Seal' with no papers, a Chinese passport, and a 70-country trail

An American national who claims to be a former U.S. Navy and Special Forces operator is in custody near the extremely sensitive India-Nepal border. The arrest carried out by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has spurred investigations involving a variety of central agencies specializing in intelligence and security matters. Although the suspects have not had any evidence of suspicious or anti-national activities till now, the security agencies are handling this particular incident with a lot of prudence.
This apprehension took place during a patrol conducted in Mainihwa, an area of Uttar Pradesh, which is under the Sonauli police station jurisdiction, near border pillar number 516.
According to sources in the security apparatus, Brown had journeyed to the Sonauli border from Bengaluru, one of the busiest border routes between India and Nepal. The SSB official arrested him while conducting identity checks on Brown, who fled on foot and was apprehended after a chase.
In initial interrogation, Brown provided inconsistent statements regarding his identity, professional background, and travel history:
Military allegations: According to Brown, he studied at the University of California and was once employed by the U.S. Navy and Special Forces for about six years before leaving the military about two years ago.
The puzzle of the sea route: Brown alleged that he travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa and lost his passport there. He stated that he traveled through sea to Sri Lanka before illegally traveling to India through a sea route on November 2, 2025. After that, he lived in Goa for several months.
Differing time lines: In yet another version, he alleged that he came to Goa from the U.S. just two months ago, where he traveled to about 70 countries, including Bali, Indonesia, in May.
Nepal connection: Brown said that he was going to Nepal to meet a person named 'Naz,' who is a Nepali national, from where he met in Goa. He even alleged that his passport is with an acquaintance in Bengaluru; however, he could not furnish any verifiable information about either person.
Upon a physical examination of the accused, it turned out to be highly abnormal items related to electronics, money, and travel aids.
As a consequence of his arrest, Sonauli Police filed a charge sheet against Jordan Brown under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for illegal entry and unauthorized travel near the international border.
Official statement: "The individual identified himself as Jordan Brown, a US citizen. No valid travel documents were found in his possession. We are independently verifying every claim made by him, including his identity, past military claims, and his exact travel route," confirmed Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth.
Brown has since been remanded to judicial custody and sent to jail. Local police authorities have formally notified the United States Embassy in New Delhi regarding the arrest as the multi-agency verification process continues.
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