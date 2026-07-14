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Who is Jordan Brown? The 'Navy Seal' with no papers, a Chinese passport, and a 70-country trail

A multi-agency probe is underway after the SSB arrested Jordan Brown, an American claiming to be a former US Navy Special Forces operative, at the India-Nepal border.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
Who is Jordan Brown? The 'Navy Seal' with no papers, a Chinese passport, and a 70-country trail
Image Credit: Jordan Brown arrest: Mystery surrounds US National Detained at India-Nepal Border. (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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