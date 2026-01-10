As tensions simmer in Iran, the country's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has issued a fresh call for agitation—this time urging Iranians to not just protest, but to seize and hold city centers across the nation.

Pahlavi, whose previous appeals played a role in bringing thousands onto the streets, addressed the nation on Saturday with a message that marked a dramatic escalation in the anti-government uprising now engulfing all 31 provinces of Iran.

"With your courage and steadfastness, you have earned the admiration of the world. Your renewed and magnificent presence in the streets across Iran on Friday evening was a resounding response to the threats of the treacherous and criminal leader of the Islamic Republic," Pahlavi wrote in a post on X in Persian.

Pahlavi urged people to come out on the streets on Saturday and Sunday, January 10 and 11, at 6 PM, carrying flags, pictures and national symbols, and to take over public spaces.

"I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), this time, from 6 p.m., to come to the streets with flags, images, and national symbols and claim public spaces as your own," he said.

Pahlavi hinted at returning to Iran, urging youth and security forces to weaken the repression apparatus and saying he would stand with the people when the revolution succeeds.

"To the youth of Iran's Immortal Guard, and all armed and security forces who have joined the national cooperation platform, I say: Slow down and disrupt the repression machine even more so that on the appointed day, we can completely disable it. I too am preparing to return to the homeland so that at the time of our national revolution's victory, I can be beside you, the great nation of Iran. I believe that day is very near," he added.

