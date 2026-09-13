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Senator Bernie Sanders urges Trump, Xi to ‘hit the brakes’ on AI: ‘Future of humanity is at stake’

Following warnings from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI chief Elon Musk about the pace of AI progress, the US senator has called for a treaty to pause advanced AI development and ban superintelligence. He wants Trump and Xi to take up the issue at their upcoming AI summit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Senator Bernie Sanders urges Trump, Xi to ‘hit the brakes’ on AI: ‘Future of humanity is at stake’
Image Credit: (Representational image)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Senator Bernie Sanders urges Trump, Xi to ‘hit the brakes’ on AI: ‘Future of humanity is at stake’
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