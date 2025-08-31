Sendai: Japan’s ‘City Of Trees’ Where Semiconductors Grow, Attracting Visits From World Leaders

Tokyo: Japan’s Sendai city is suddenly in the global spotlight. It carries a name that echoes through many spheres – green landscapes, historical roots and a growing role in advanced chip manufacturing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Tokyo to attend a two-day annual bilateral summit, visited the city along with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. They toured a semiconductor manufacturing facility. The industry is placing Japan at the centre of its next tech revolution.

Japan’s Powerhouse

Sendai carries many titles. It is called ‘The City of Trees’, ‘Japan’s Hidden Gem’ and even ‘Japan’s Powerhouse’. Despite being a major urban centre, it retains its calm. It is free from tourist crowds and tucked in the heart of nature. It lies on the Pacific coast of Honshu, the largest of Japan’s four main islands.

Just 1:40 hours away from Tokyo via the bullet train, Sendai serves as the capital of Miyagi Prefecture.

Green avenues line the streets. Mountains and sea breeze frame the landscape. Nature remains central to Sendai’s identity. But industry has quietly taken root. The city is now gaining a reputation as Japan’s rising semiconductor hub.

The Rise Of A Semiconductor City

Sendai has become a strategic choice for Japan’s semiconductor ambitions. Its growth in the chipmaking sector is not a coincidence.

The city is home to a well-trained workforce. It has strong research capabilities and offers advanced infrastructure. These elements, combined with government backing and policy support, make the place a natural fit for next-gen chip development.

International investors are beginning to take notice. Factories are being built. Labs are expanding. The city is leveraging Japan’s robust semiconductor supply chain to attract global attention and capital. It is not just participating in the tech race. It is shaping it.

A Samurai’s City, Built With Vision

The story of Sendai does not begin with technology. It begins with a warrior.

Sendai was founded in 1601 by the legendary samurai Date Masamune. Known as the ‘One-Eyed Dragon’ or ‘Dokuganryū’, he lost his right eye to smallpox as a child but rose to become a powerful daimyō (feudal lord) in 16th-17th century Japan.

He set up and developed Sendai as a military base and a city of art, architecture and culture. His influence can still be seen in Sendai’s historic castles, temples and shrines.

Masamune’s legacy lives on in every street, every corner and every tradition of the city he once ruled.

Sendai blends the spirit of the past with the ambition of the future. It stands tall with centuries-old heritage, while pushing forward the country into cutting-edge technology. As Prime Minister Modi visited the city, a new chapter is expected to unfold.