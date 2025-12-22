Senior Russian Military Officer Dies In Car Bomb Explosion In Moscow

Moscow: Russia’s Investigative Committee said Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, 56, succumbed to his injuries in hospital after an explosive device planted beneath a vehicle Exploded earlier in the day. Sarvarov was serving as the head of the armed forces’ operational training department.

Investigators said one of the possible angles being examined is the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence agencies, though no evidence has been made public so far. Ukraine has not issued any comment on the incident.

The blast took place in a parking area near a residential apartment block in the southern part of the Russian capital. Images from the scene showed a white car severely damaged, with its doors blown off and debris scattered among nearby vehicles. A criminal case has been registered for murder and the illegal handling of explosives, and forensic teams have been deployed to the site, as per BBC Reports.

According to Russian media reports, Sarvarov had a long military career and was involved in combat operations during the Ossetian Ingush conflict and the Chechen wars in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also reportedly commanded operations in Syria between 2015 and 2016.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was informed of Sarvarov’s death shortly after the explosion. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the president had been briefed on the incident, reportedly.

Which Are The High Profile Attacks That Shook Moscow Since Ukraine War Began

Since Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a series of high profile attacks have targeted military officials and prominent figures in Moscow. In 2022, Darya Dugina, the daughter of a nationalist ideologue close to the Kremlin, was killed in a suspected car bombing.

As per the reports, General Yaroslav Moskalik died in a car bomb attack last April, while General Igor Kirillov was killed in December 2024 when an explosive device concealed in a scooter was detonated remotely.

As per Ukrainian source Kirillov’s killing was carried out by Ukraine’s security service, though the claim was never officially confirmed. As a matter of policy, Kyiv does not publicly acknowledge or take responsibility for targeted attacks.