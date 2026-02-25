Sent to scare Iran, but breaking at sea: Why morale is cracking on America’s biggest warship

Washington: The United States Navy has kept its biggest aircraft carrier at sea for months. The USS Gerald R. Ford has been on deployment since June last year. Now a new order has pushed the mission even longer.

The deployment expanded as Donald Trump pushed for a stronger military presence near Iran during nuclear tensions. Washington moved large numbers of aircraft and warships toward the Middle East.

Analysts described it as one of the largest US military buildups in the region in decades. The Ford was redirected across the Atlantic again to support potential operations against Iran. This constant change of orders extended the sailors’ time away from home. Thousands of sailors live and work on the ship.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Staying away from home for so long have exhausted and emotionally drained after the long deployment. Some are reconsidering their military careers. The mission length and uncertainty have hurt morale.

The carrier first sailed to the Mediterranean Sea. Later, it was sent to the Caribbean. Another order took it across the Atlantic again. This time, the ship headed to the Middle East. The mission is meant to send a message to Iran.

Why US Navy sailors feel pressure

A report by The Washington Post says the deployment has become unusually long. Sailors on the USS Gerald R. Ford have already spent more than eight months at sea.

The mission could stretch close to eleven months. If that happens, it could become one of the longest deployments in the history of the United States Navy. A normal peacetime mission for a US aircraft carrier lasts about six months.

Many crew members say the long time away from home has been emotionally difficult. One sailor told the daily he has been away from his young child for almost a year. Some sailors, the report claims, have started thinking about leaving naval service.

Another sailor missed the final days of a great-grandparent. Others missed weddings, birthdays and family gatherings.

Life on the ship continues every day, but the distance from home still weighs heavily on many of them.

Weeks pass without contact with home

The commanding officer David Skarosi informed the crew and families about the extension. The message brought disappointment across the ship. Many sailors had expected a return home soon.

Around 5,000 personnel serve on the carrier. Many fall in the age group of 20 to 25 years. Several sailors are experiencing such a long mission for the first time.

Operations of the vessel are confidential. And therefore, regular communication with family does not always happen. Some families wait two or three weeks before hearing from their loved ones.

Months at sea are taking a toll

The long mission has also started affecting systems on the ship. Reports say the carrier’s sewage system had issues for a while. Some toilets have stopped working, and sailors had to wait for their turn. The ship has about 650 vacuum-based toilets.

However, officials say the problem is under control and the mission is still going on as planned.

Families back home are also feeling the pressure. One parent expected their son to return in early February. That plan changed when the deployment was extended.

The carrier is still at sea as tensions in the region continue to rise. Sailors and their families are now waiting for the next update on when the mission will end.

Why the deployment matters strategically

The carrier is part of a broader US effort to deter Iran and prepare for possible military action. The Ford is operating along with other ships and aircraft in the region. The buildup indicates readiness for a sustained air campaign if tensions escalate.