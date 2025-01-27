September 2025 Intake Countdown: Ireland And UK Emerge As Top Higher Education Destinations For Indian Students

New Delhi: Study Abroad 2025 is the opportunity to step forward for an excellent career hype. Recently, an overall growth of 49% has been seen to study in Ireland for Indian students. The research and trends stated that last year 1,73,190 students flew to study in the UK and 11,200 students to Ireland to pursue their higher studies at the world’s most prestigious universities across the globe.

Still, few students are unaware of the reasons for the gradual increase in studying abroad and few are living in a mythical world that can be considered a barrier to their career. The reasons to study abroad for Indian students can amaze students and make them fascinated to study in the UK and Ireland.

Uncovering Top Reasons to Study Abroad for Indian Students

1. Advanced Education: The world is getting advanced and digital. But obviously, the international education system is much more developed and advanced compared to India. It uses the latest equipment and technology to educate students.

2. Flexible Course Duration: The top destination to study abroad offers better flexibility with different course duration. It facilitates them with an advanced curriculum but in a flexible manner. It majorly prefers short-duration of courses.

3. Internship and Job Opportunities: The internship and job opportunities reflect the ultimate ROI of any degree. Studying abroad facilitates students to gain better internship experience at top companies and world-class job opportunities. It facilitates impressive fresher salary packages ranging from 48 Lakhs to 60 Lakhs.

4. World Exposure and Placement: Studying abroad provides Indian students with unique opportunities in different regions, religions, cultures, beliefs, backgrounds, connections, etc. It enables students to get interconnected with the different people contributing somehow to their nation. This offers better and assured placements which allows students to acquire better career prospects.

5. Affordability: The cost of studying abroad is not more than Indian university fees. The approximation of Abroad fees is similar to Indian fees.

Let’s get to know the number of students who flew to pursue their higher education Abroad.

In 2024 - More than 13 Lakhs Students

In 2023 - More than 12 Lakhs Students

In 2022 - More than 7 Lakhs Students

In 2021 - More than 4 Lakhs Students

In 2020 - More than 2 Lakhs Students (Covid-19 Pandemic)

In 2019 - More than 5 Lakhs Students

Top 2 Most Demanding Study Abroad Destinations in 2025 for Indian Students:

1. Ireland

Technology excellence is the major attraction for students to study in Ireland. It facilitates the best technical and computerized courses that enable students to become giants in technical background and study IT, cloud computing, AI, cyber security, software development, and blockchain at the world’s best universities in Ireland which offers international connectivities and exposure. Almost, 7000 Indian students set foot to study in Ireland in 2023 and 9000 in 2024.

Here is the list of the best universities to study in Ireland for Indian students which facilitates them to attain better career aspects and become a technical expert.

1.Trinity College Dublin

2. Dublin City University

3. University College Dublin

4. University of Galway

2. UK

The most demanding Business and Management is the major concern of Study In UK for Indian Students which fascinates students worldwide. It enables students to attain excellence and pursue the most demanding MIM and MBA courses in the UK’s top universities. This allows students to attain high education quality in law, pharmacy, design, and biotechnology, and students often opt for management sandwich programs. The decision to study in the UK for Indian students is career-orienting and life-changing. Mentioning the names of best universities in the UK offering specializing courses in business, management, and more. Last year in 2024, 1,11,329 Indian students took a flight to study in the UK.

1. University College London

2. University of Oxford

3. The University of Edinburgh

4. King’s College London

Russell Group and its Importance at a Glance

The Russell Group is the prestigious association of 24 top universities in the UK. These are responsible for maintaining high-quality education standards, research opportunities, and students' experience.

The importance of Russell Group is given below.

Academic Excellence

Research Opportunities

Funding and Resources

International Recognition

How to Initiate Planning Your Study Abroad?

First and foremost, Indian students are supposed to read and generate interest for Study Abroad in Ireland. Then, they should plan their journey and consider 8 to 10 months of gap from intake. For example, if you gonna pursue any course in Abroad through the September intake, you must have the offer letter in your hand in January of that year. It requires a long time to receive an admission letter and visa for study abroad.

Later, you are required to prepare a financial budget that must include tuition fees, visa, accommodation, etc. Later, you must opt for foreign exchange and get help from a transparent education consultancy.

Empowering Your Future

Investing in a study abroad in Ireland and the UK is a career-oriented approach that enables students to enhance their skills and knowledge through advanced education. It allows students to develop valuable personal and professional networks to boost their career prospects with a globally acknowledged degree. The September 2025 Intake is open and don't let your dream wait.

