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The day the sky fell: Remembering the 9/11 attacks and the moment global history changed forever

Explore the tragic timeline of the September 11 terrorist attacks, how hijacked planes destroyed the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and the global fallout that followed.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
The day the sky fell: Remembering the 9/11 attacks and the moment global history changed forever
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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