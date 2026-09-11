/The day the sky fell: Remembering the 9/11 attacks and the moment global history changed forever

On the morning of September 11, 2001, thousands of workers commuted to New York City for yet another ordinary workday only to have their day become unforgettable as a result of several coordinated suicide hijackings. Thus, four commercial planes were turned into missiles to hit two towers of the World Trade Center and completely change the face of international geopolitics.
Conducted under the leadership of the al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, these attacks took the lives of almost 3,000 people and destroyed the feeling of invincibility in the U.S.
The terrorist attacks occurred very fast, confusing both air traffic control and the federal authorities in the U.S.
8:46 AM: A hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 (Boeing 767 with 10,000 gallons of jet fuel on board) struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center between the 93rd and 99th floor.
9:03 AM: United Airlines Flight 175 (a second hijacked plane) hit the South Tower at the 60th floor, thus making the whole world realize through television that the country is under attack.
9:37 AM: The third hijacked plane, American Airlines Flight 77 hit Pentagon in Washington, D.C., causing a massive destruction to the building.
9:59 AM and 10:28 AM: The South Tower disintegrated under the heat and structural integrity failure, followed 30 minutes later by the total collapse of the North Tower.
When New York and Washington DC burned down, the fourth plane hijacked, United Airlines Flight 93, had another end due to heroic actions of civilians.
Connecting the dots: Those who managed to make calls found out about the World Trade Center disaster and concluded that their own plane was being used as a guided missile.
Rebellion aboard: Deciding to fight back instead of giving up, passengers rushed the cockpit and used fire extinguishers to break the cabin security.
The crash: The plane overturned and crashed into the empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, flying at about 500 miles per hour and destroying the hijackers' plan to hit the US Capitol or the White House.
The death toll included civilians, office workers, and hundreds of brave first responders who were rushing into the burning buildings to rescue others.
First responders' deaths: Included among the casualties were 343 firefighters from the FDNY, 23 NYPD officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers.
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