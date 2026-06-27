Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Putin's master spy takes his secrets to the grave: The mysterious death of Sergei Ivanov, the Kremlin's real-life 'Agent Smith'

Putin's master spy takes his secrets to the grave: The mysterious death of Sergei Ivanov, the Kremlin's real-life 'Agent Smith'

Former Russian Defense Minister and KGB veteran Sergei Ivanov has died at 73. The Kremlin's silence on his cause of death sparks succession rumours.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Putin's master spy takes his secrets to the grave: The mysterious death of Sergei Ivanov, the Kremlin's real-life 'Agent Smith'
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Putin's master spy takes his secrets to the grave: The mysterious death of Sergei Ivanov, the Kremlin's real-life 'Agent Smith'
Sergei Ivanov5 min ago
2
Shivam Dube26 min ago
3
US sanctions47 min ago
4
lohagad fort murder case1 hr ago
5
Mahrang Baloch2 hrs ago