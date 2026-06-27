According to the Kremlin, Sergei Ivanov has died today, Friday, June 26, 2026. Yet, the official communications from the state have carefully avoided disclosing any details about the cause of death and circumstances around his demise. While President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the Ivanov family, the lack of operational details from the Kremlin has fueled intense rumors in the Russian political establishment and social media.
Appointed by Putin as the Russian Minister of Defense in 2001, Ivanov held the post till 2007, guiding the military machinery of Russia through the Second Chechen War and effectively destroying the rebel movements in the country, thus becoming one of the major architects of state security in modern Russia.
Born in Leningrad, Sergei Ivanov's rise in the Russian establishment was connected with his espionage past. Joining the ranks of the KGB, Ivanov met Vladimir Putin in the late 1970s. Both spies worked at the same time in the Leningrad Directorate of the KGB but were sent to different overseas assignments—Putin to East Germany, while Ivanov served in Finland and Kenya.
Indeed, journalist Mikhail Zygar characterized Ivanov as a true example of an operative in his well-received book All the Kremlin's Men saying that “He is a model Soviet spy. You can’t pick him out in a crowd; he’s like Agent Smith in "The Matrix’ — both in name and appearance.”
By the time of the 1990s, the two competitive branches of the Russian intelligence service – Federal Security Service (FSB) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) – fought against each other in order to recruit Ivanov. The spy was temporarily made one of the youngest Generals in the SVR serving as the First Deputy Director of its European Department. But with the appointment of Putin as the head of FSB in 1998, he immediately brought Ivanov into the organization as his personal Deputy responsible for crucial analysis.
With Putin's rise to the presidency, Ivanov became systematically appointed to the most powerful positions in the regime, taking consecutively the positions of:
By virtue of these positions, Ivanov came to represent the "Siloviki"—a very influential network of hawkish politicians who have strong ties with the state security apparatus and the military.
When Putin found himself constrained by constitutional term limits and stepped down temporarily to become the Prime Minister in 2008, the majority of Putin's Kremlin associates saw Ivanov as the ideal candidate to become Russia's new president. Nevertheless, in a political twist of fate, Putin disregarded his longtime espionage partner, opting for the more compliant Dmitry Medvedev to serve the presidency till Putin could lawfully return to power in 2012.
Geopolitical experts indicate that ultimately, Putin's decision against Ivanov running for president was driven by the great ambitions of the spy. There had always been anxiety among Putin's entourage about the possibility that Ivanov would assume the presidency and consolidate his position there such that he would not give it up.
Although Ivanov continued to be a trusted friend of Putin, who appointed him Deputy Prime Minister (2007-2011) and Chief of Staff of the Kremlin (2011-2016), his political career was intentionally slowed down. In 2016, he was appointed the Special Envoy of the President for Environmental Protection and Transportation—an office with no real geopolitical clout whatsoever, seen as forced honorable retirement by analysts. Ivanov resigned from this diplomatic position just earlier this year.
In his later years, Ivanov has become a target of extensive Western sanctions due to his connection with Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The US and EU have imposed travel bans and froze his assets in light of this development. Ivanov's death represents the loss of one of the original architects of the modern Kremlin elite, with a legacy that is steeped in Cold War politics.
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