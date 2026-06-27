By the time of the 1990s, the two competitive branches of the Russian intelligence service – Federal Security Service (FSB) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) – fought against each other in order to recruit Ivanov. The spy was temporarily made one of the youngest Generals in the SVR serving as the First Deputy Director of its European Department. But with the appointment of Putin as the head of FSB in 1998, he immediately brought Ivanov into the organization as his personal Deputy responsible for crucial analysis.