Setback for Trump: US House backs resolution to end Iran war, 4 Republicans give support

The Republican-led US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution aimed at blocking President Donald Trump from continuing the war against Iran, highlighting increasing concern among members of his party over the conflict that has been ongoing for nearly three months.

The House voted 215 to 208, with four Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in support of the war powers resolution. It was the latest setback for Trump in Congress, despite Republicans holding narrow majorities in both the House and Senate.

The vote is largely symbolic in nature. For the resolution to take effect, it would also need to be approved by the Senate and secure a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to overcome what is widely expected to be a veto by President Trump.

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There is also a debate over whether war powers resolutions would be constitutional even if they are approved by Congress.

Despite its limited practical impact, the vote underscores growing discomfort among some Republicans over Trump's management of the conflict and represents a rare bipartisan attempt to limit presidential authority over military action. The war has now entered its fourth month with no clear resolution, and the measure followed three earlier war powers resolutions that were defeated in the House by progressively narrower margins.

Last month, the Senate took a procedural step forward on a separate but similar resolution, marking a breakthrough after seven previous efforts had failed to advance.

The resolution received support from four Republican members of the House: Representatives Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, all of whom joined Democrats in voting in favor of the war powers resolution.

No Democrats voted against the resolution, although seven House members stayed away from voting.

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has encountered increasing resistance from some members of his own party in Congress, following a prolonged period during which few Republicans openly challenged his policy agenda.

In a separate development on Wednesday, the House approved a procedural measure paving the way for a vote on the Ukraine Support Act, legislation that would provide additional security assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. The bill advanced after a petition secured the required 218 signatures last month to bring it before the House.

Republicans have also voiced opposition to Trump's proposal to establish a "weaponization" fund intended to compensate political allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by government agencies.

Additionally, several Republican lawmakers criticised Trump's decision to appoint loyalist Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence, pointing to his lack of national security experience and background as a mortgage industry regulator.

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