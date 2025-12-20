Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998103https://zeenews.india.com/world/seven-arrested-in-bangladesh-over-killing-of-hindu-youth-says-yunus-2998103.html
NewsWorldSeven Arrested In Bangladesh Over Killing Of Hindu Youth, Says Yunus
BANGLADESH VIOLENCE

Seven Arrested In Bangladesh Over Killing Of Hindu Youth, Says Yunus

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Seven Arrested In Bangladesh Over Killing Of Hindu Youth, Says YunusChief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: ANI)

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the suspects following coordinated operations in the area. The arrested individuals include Md. Limon Sarkar, Md. Tarek Hossain, Md. Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain, and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon.

"7 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Valuka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects. The arrested individuals are— 1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46) RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects," he said in the post. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mehbooba Mufti
'BJP Wants To Establish Kaurava Raj, Not Ram Raj': Mehbooba Mufti
WHO
53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY
fast fashion
Fast Fashion vs Fast Tech: Who Wins?
Guwahati Airport
PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport- Pics
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
Kingfisher Airlines
ED Facilitates Rs 311.67 Crore Restitution To Ex-Kingfisher Airlines Employees
Tamil Nadu voter list 2025
Tamil Nadu Draft Voter List Sees Over 97 Lakh Names Deleted In SIR Phase 1
Kerala
Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over 25 Lakh Voters Missing From SIR Draft Rolls
Russia
Vladimir Putin Terms EU's Attempts To Seize Russian Assets As 'Robbery'
Chhatisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Deepens As ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary