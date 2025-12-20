Seven Arrested In Bangladesh Over Killing Of Hindu Youth, Says Yunus

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the suspects following coordinated operations in the area. The arrested individuals include Md. Limon Sarkar, Md. Tarek Hossain, Md. Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain, and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon.

