Several Injured In Knife Attack At Germany Train Station, Suspect Arrested

Several people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg train station Friday evening, the Local Police confirmed stating that they had arrested the suspected assailant.

Hamburg police in a threads of post on X wrote that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station and the suspect, a 39 year old woman, had been arrested.

#hh2305 #Hamburg

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen soll eine Person im #Hauptbahnhof mehrere Menschen mit einem Messer verletzt haben. Die tatverdächtige Person wurde von den Einsatzkräften festgenommen. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

"According to initial findings, a person allegedly injured several people with a knife in #Hauptbahnhof. The suspect was arrested by police. The person arrested is a 39-year-old woman. Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing," the Police wrote.

#hh2305 #Hamburg

Bei der festgenommenen Person handelt es sich um eine 39-jährige Frau. Aufgrund der bisherigen Erkenntnisse gehen wir davon aus, dass sie allein gehandelt hat. Die Ermittlungen zu den Hintergründen laufen auf Hochtouren. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

However, Hamburg police said there were no “valid figures” available yet, but confirmed that “several” individuals had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"There are currently no reliable figures on the number of injured people. However, several people are said to have sustained life-threatening injuries," the Police ended.

#hh2305 #Hamburg

Zu der Anzahl der verletzten Personen liegen bislang keine validen Zahlen vor. Mehrere Personen sollen jedoch auch lebensgefährlich verletzt worden sein. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

Further investigation in the matter is underway as per the Hamburg police.