Several Injured In Knife Attack At Germany Train Station, Suspect Arrested

Several people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg train station Friday evening, the Local Police confirmed stating that they had arrested the suspected assailant. 

Several Injured In Knife Attack At Germany Train Station, Suspect Arrested Representational Photo: ANI

Hamburg police in a threads of post on X wrote that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station and the suspect, a 39 year old woman, had been arrested.

"According to initial findings, a person allegedly injured several people with a knife in #Hauptbahnhof. The suspect was arrested by police. The person arrested is a 39-year-old woman. Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing," the Police wrote.

However, Hamburg police said there were no “valid figures” available yet, but confirmed that “several” individuals had sustained life-threatening injuries. 

"There are currently no reliable figures on the number of injured people. However, several people are said to have sustained life-threatening injuries," the Police ended.

Further investigation in the matter is underway as per the Hamburg police.

