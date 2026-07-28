/Japan quake mayhem: Mall floor collapses after tremors trigger blast; tsunami advisory & flights grounded | VIDEO

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook southwestern Japan on Tuesday, resulting in a significant explosion at a commercial facility in the prefecture of Kumamoto, which led to building collapses, with many people getting trapped and presumed dead. The quake, which was centred off the coast of the island of Kyushu, approximately 900 km (560 miles) away from central Tokyo, occurred at a depth of around 10 km. Several hours after the first quake, an explosion took place at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town.