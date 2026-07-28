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Japan quake mayhem: Mall floor collapses after tremors trigger blast; tsunami advisory & flights grounded | VIDEO

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Japan triggered a blast at Aeon Mall Kumamoto, causing structural collapses and leaving several people trapped and feared dead.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Japan quake mayhem: Mall floor collapses after tremors trigger blast; tsunami advisory & flights grounded | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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