/Japan quake mayhem: Mall floor collapses after tremors trigger blast; tsunami advisory & flights grounded | VIDEO

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook southwestern Japan on Tuesday, resulting in a significant explosion at a commercial facility in the prefecture of Kumamoto, which led to building collapses, with many people getting trapped and presumed dead. The quake, which was centred off the coast of the island of Kyushu, approximately 900 km (560 miles) away from central Tokyo, occurred at a depth of around 10 km. Several hours after the first quake, an explosion took place at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town.
As reported by NHK citing fire department sources, the explosion caused the second floor of the mall to collapse. Although the mall managers confirmed that evacuation took place, rescue crews are still working to save people who remain trapped under the ruins.
“I was waiting in the parking lot for things to calm down when I suddenly heard what sounded like an explosion from Aeon Mall #Kumamoto, followed by smoke,” a witness said “I picked up a nearby family in my car, but heavy traffic means we may be stuck here for some time” #Japan pic.twitter.com/4zwfFEiyj8— Angelo Moreno (@AngeloTheTrue) July 28, 2026
"…the second floor of a shopping complex in Kashima Town collapsed, trapping people inside," the fire department said in its statement.
The earthquake and the two following aftershocks have disrupted operations throughout Kyushu:
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) advised citizens living in coastal areas to stay vigilant because of a tsunami warning.
Addressing the press, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that no operational irregularities or safety issues were detected at nearby nuclear power facilities.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi acknowledged reports of injuries and confirmed that emergency teams were actively evaluating damage to critical infrastructure, collapsed structures, and secondary fires across the affected region. Emergency response operations remain underway.
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