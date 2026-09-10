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Several US warplanes damaged in Iranian trike on military base in Jordan: Report

Iranian missiles damaged US aircraft (including an A-10 and several F-15s) at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan amid escalating strikes, with Iran offering war-ending conditions and Trump predicting an end after the midterms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Several US warplanes damaged in Iranian trike on military base in Jordan: Report
Image Credit: X/@sentdefender

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Several US warplanes damaged in Iranian trike on military base in Jordan: Report
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