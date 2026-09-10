/Several US warplanes damaged in Iranian trike on military base in Jordan: Report

Several US military aircraft were damaged in an overnight Iranian attack on an American air base in Jordan, according to a CBS report.
An A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog, was hit and suffered a missing wing, while around eight F-15 fighter jets sustained minor damage and were returned to service during the Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs said in a post on X.
"American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriot missiles defending against the Iranian strikes. The overnight damage came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched attacks at eight tankers and two warships, including the base in Jordan," she wrote.
The US operates dozens of warplanes from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, which serves as a key airpower hub for military operations against Iran.
The attack followed the US sinking of five Iranian tankers earlier this week, after which Iran retaliated by targeting scores of American bases and allied positions across the region.
In an official statement carried by state-backed IRNA, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had “struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes” as part of a designated “punitive operation.” Tehran also said it had targeted more than a dozen vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while announcing an expansion of a no-go zone outside the strategic waterway, which it has blockaded for months.
Soon after the barrage, the Jordanian military said its air defence systems had intercepted and neutralised the incoming projectiles. An official army statement said Jordanian defence systems detected 20 incoming ballistic missiles, of which 18 were successfully destroyed, while the remaining two struck unpopulated areas.
Iran offers an end to the war
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of its military, stated that the war could end if the United States meets its conditions, which include demands concerning the wars in Lebanon and Yemen.
"It must... refrain from renewed threats, withdraw the Israeli regime's army from Lebanon, end the blockade of Yemen, release $24 billion in Iran's frozen assets and refrain from any interference in the country's nuclear and missile capabilities," Mohebi said, according to Fars news agency.
US President Donald Trump, eager to conclude the unpopular war, declared on Wednesday that the fighting would end immediately after the November midterm elections. Polls indicate his Republican Party risks a severe defeat and could lose control of one or both houses of Congress.
"I think the war will end immediately after the election" because Iran "can't hold out any longer," Trump told journalists, accusing Tehran of being "desperate to try and affect" the vote.
However, Top White House advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have privately cautioned President Donald Trump that the war with Iran could continue for the rest of his presidency, potentially extending until January 2029, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.
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