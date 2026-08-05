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Shakib Al Hasan's home targeted in arson attempt after appearance at Sheikh Hasina press conference

The incident took place just hours after Shakib Al Hasan, who served as an Awami League lawmaker for the Magura-1 constituency, participated in a virtual media interaction alongside ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Edited ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan's home targeted in arson attempt after appearance at Sheikh Hasina press conference
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Shakib Al Hasan's home targeted in arson attempt after appearance at Sheikh Hasina press conference
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