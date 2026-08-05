Unidentified individuals vandalized and attempted to set fire to the ancestral residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain and former Member of Parliament Shakib Al Hasan in Magura. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM local time at the property located in the Keshab Mor area.
According to Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Officer-in-Charge of the Magura Sadar Police Station, miscreants threw brick chips at the house, shattered several window panes, and attempted to ignite a fire on the premises before fleeing.
"Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalised windows. They also tried to set the house on fire," OC Mamun told The Daily Star.
Police personnel were deployed to secure the vicinity shortly after the attack. No casualties or extensive fire damage were reported, and authorities are currently investigating to identify the perpetrators.
The incident took place just hours after Shakib Al Hasan, who served as an Awami League lawmaker for the Magura-1 constituency, participated in a virtual media interaction alongside ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The press briefing was organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, the Awami League described the incident as a "grisly petrol bomb attack" and linked it to political tensions.
"A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Sakib Al Hasan, hours after the world famous star cricketer appeared at a press conference with honourable party president Sheikh Hasina. Ahead of the press conference, BNP, Islamist Jamaat and NCP all publicly threatened national media outlets to weaponise judiciary to sue in case of reports of the press conferences," Hasina's party said in a post on X.
Torching residences : the cost of attending Awami League press conference— Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) August 5, 2026
Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh
A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Sakib Al hasan, hours after the world famous star cricketer appeared at a… pic.twitter.com/Uqmwwih3XG
Notably, Shakib Al Hasan who is one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated cricketers and a former national team captain, has faced heightened political turbulence since the political transition in August 2024, including named inclusion in legal cases stemming from public demonstrations during the regime change.
Wednesday's incident highlights ongoing political volatility in Bangladesh nearly two years after the change in government. Local authorities have stepped up security around key properties in the area as investigations continue.
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