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AirTag under car, copied key, restraining order: How stalker hunted Indian-origin woman before California murder

An AirTag hidden under her car, a copied house key, and repeated restraining-order violations reveal how a stalker relentlessly tracked Indian-origin woman Shalini Thakur before shooting her dead in California.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
AirTag under car, copied key, restraining order: How stalker hunted Indian-origin woman before California murder
Image Credit: AI. Rohit (L) and Shalini Thakur (R).

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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AirTag under car, copied key, restraining order: How stalker hunted Indian-origin woman before California murder
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