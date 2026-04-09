Gen Z star earns crores in 3 years, then posts 'no more' in bio - Here's why

She posted just five words. No explanation. No goodbye. Just: "no more link in bio ……." Within hours, the internet had questions.

The post came from a 28-year-old who had quietly built one of the most lucrative careers on the internet, without most people even realising how much she was making. Three years. One platform. $67 million (approx. ₹555 crore)..

And just like that, she was done. Or at least, she was trying to be.

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From Vlog Squad to $67 Million

Her name is Corinna Kopf, best known from David Dobrik's YouTube "Vlog Squad." She joined OnlyFans in 2021. What followed was staggering.

A screenshot shared by Dobrik showed she crossed $1 million (approx. ₹8.3 crore) in her first 48 hours on the platform. Multiple months reportedly exceeded $1 million (approx. ₹8.3 crore). Even her slowest months cleared $600,000 (₹555 crore). She revealed the $67 million total herself during a Twitch stream earlier in 2024.

She was honest about why

Kopf didn't just disappear. She explained herself and the explanation surprised people.

"If you want me to be super and i mean SUPER transparent i hate being on the site/how i'm looked at by others," she wrote in a follow-up post.

But she was equally honest about the conflict pulling her back.

"I'm currently building a home and walking away from $300,000+ dollars (approx. ₹2.5 crore+) a month seems a little…stupid," she added.

She later clarified she wasn't quitting immediately, but planned to separate from the platform slowly over the coming months.

The impossible trap

Her admission hit a nerve. Fans praised her candour. Others saw something more uncomfortable, a creator financially locked into a platform she personally disliked, unable to leave because the money was too large to ignore.

It also threw the brutal inequality of the creator economy into sharp relief. While Kopf was clearing hundreds of thousands per month, the median OnlyFans creator earns around $5,000 a year (approx. ₹4 lakh).

At 28, she has reportedly secured enough to never work again. That outcome is rare, even among the platform's biggest names.

Still active, just not there

Since the announcement, Kopf has continued posting lifestyle content across Instagram, TikTok and Twitch. No signs of slowing down, just not on OnlyFans.

The $67 million (₹555 crore) figure is self-reported and has not been independently verified. OnlyFans does not disclose individual earnings. The number has been widely cited by LADbible, Daily Mail and Complex.