Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035591https://zeenews.india.com/world/she-made-67000000-in-3-years-and-retired-at-28-heres-why-she-quit-3035591.html
NewsWorldGen Z star earns crores in 3 years, then posts 'no more' in bio - Here's why
ONLYFANS

Gen Z star earns crores in 3 years, then posts 'no more' in bio - Here's why

A Gen Z creator earned ₹555 crore, then hinted at quitting with just five words. What pushed her to the edge?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 12:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gen Z star earns crores in 3 years, then posts 'no more' in bio - Here's whyCorinna Kopf. (Photo source: X)

She posted just five words. No explanation. No goodbye. Just: "no more link in bio ……." Within hours, the internet had questions.

The post came from a 28-year-old who had quietly built one of the most lucrative careers on the internet, without most people even realising how much she was making. Three years. One platform. $67 million (approx. ₹555 crore)..

And just like that, she was done. Or at least, she was trying to be.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From Vlog Squad to $67 Million

Her name is Corinna Kopf, best known from David Dobrik's YouTube "Vlog Squad." She joined OnlyFans in 2021. What followed was staggering.

A screenshot shared by Dobrik showed she crossed $1 million (approx. ₹8.3 crore) in her first 48 hours on the platform. Multiple months reportedly exceeded $1 million (approx. ₹8.3 crore). Even her slowest months cleared $600,000 (₹555 crore). She revealed the $67 million total herself during a Twitch stream earlier in 2024.

She was honest about why

Kopf didn't just disappear. She explained herself and the explanation surprised people.

"If you want me to be super and i mean SUPER transparent i hate being on the site/how i'm looked at by others," she wrote in a follow-up post.

But she was equally honest about the conflict pulling her back.

"I'm currently building a home and walking away from $300,000+ dollars  (approx. ₹2.5 crore+) a month seems a little…stupid," she added.

She later clarified she wasn't quitting immediately, but planned to separate from the platform slowly over the coming months.

The impossible trap

Her admission hit a nerve. Fans praised her candour. Others saw something more uncomfortable, a creator financially locked into a platform she personally disliked, unable to leave because the money was too large to ignore.

It also threw the brutal inequality of the creator economy into sharp relief. While Kopf was clearing hundreds of thousands per month, the median OnlyFans creator earns around $5,000 a year (approx. ₹4 lakh).

At 28, she has reportedly secured enough to never work again. That outcome is rare, even among the platform's biggest names.

Still active, just not there

Since the announcement, Kopf has continued posting lifestyle content across Instagram, TikTok and Twitch. No signs of slowing down, just not on OnlyFans.

The $67 million (₹555 crore) figure is self-reported and has not been independently verified. OnlyFans does not disclose individual earnings. The number has been widely cited by LADbible, Daily Mail and Complex.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland border
Borders don't exist here: Meet the Indians who sleep in Myanmar, eat in India
OnlyFans
OnlyFans star made $67 million in 3 years and retired at 28 - Here's why
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 creates history! Joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: How a multinational BPO became hub for forced conversions
USB-C port
What does 'C' in USB-C stand for? Evolution and benefits of universal charger
Bracelet For Women
Bracelet for Women to Elevate Every Look
Uttar Pradesh Pollution
New UP transport rules effective April 16; check fines and exemptions
blush makeup
Blushes for Fresh, Radiant, Natural Beauty
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
Cameron Green IPL 2026 performance
KKR 3rd Loss Loading? Rs25.20 Cr Green scores 32 vs LSG costs 45 Lakh/Run