Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995437https://zeenews.india.com/world/shehbaz-sharif-gatecrashes-putin-erdogan-meeting-video-2995437.html
NewsWorld40-Minute Wait: Furious Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Gatecrashes Putin & Erdogan Meeting In Turkmenistan | VIRAL VIDEO
SHEHBAZ SHARIF PUTIN MEETING

40-Minute Wait: Furious Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Gatecrashes Putin & Erdogan Meeting In Turkmenistan | VIRAL VIDEO

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, visibly irritated after a 40-minute wait, stormed into a closed-door meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. See the viral video.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

40-Minute Wait: Furious Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Gatecrashes Putin & Erdogan Meeting In Turkmenistan | VIRAL VIDEOShehbaz Sharif Gatecrashes Putin & Erdogan Meeting In Turkmenistan. (Photo: Social Media/X)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has created a diplomatic storm in an international forum in Turkmenistan after he reportedly stormed into a closed-door meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a prolonged wait for his scheduled appointment.

What was supposed to be a routine meeting between the Pakistani Prime Minister and President Putin did not quite go according to script, as his scheduled appointment was delayed by some 40 minutes. Abandoned in a hall, an apparently miffed Mr. Sharif decided to dispense with protocol and entered a high-level discussion unscripted.

Video Catches Diplomatic Gaffe

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A video clip aired by RT India shows the moment the irritated prime minister, flanked by his security detail, stepped out of his waiting area and marched directly to the room where Presidents Putin and Erdogan were already having a closed-door meeting.

The footage dramatically shows Mr. Sharif crossing the threshold and pushing his way into the meeting, only to be promptly halted by guards moments after his entry.

Another video shared by RT India showed the Pakistani delegation, including the Prime Minister, sat upright and rigid on their chairs next to an empty chair marked by the Russian flag, their impatience very evident as they waited for President Putin to show up.

Exiting With Gusto

Sharif's gate-crashing was swift. The footage suggests the "calculated gate-crash," interpreted by observers to mean a desperate attempt to appear relevant after being made to wait, lasted for about ten minutes before the Pakistani Prime Minister abruptly exited the room.

The incident transpired when Mr. Sharif was visiting Turkmenistan, which was hosting an international forum to celebrate 30 years of permanent neutrality in the country.

Social Media Explodes In Mockery

The diplomatic gaffe soon turned into fodder for social media users, who quickly latched onto the chance to make fun of Mr. Sharif for losing his patience and breaking protocol instead of waiting for his turn.

Comments ran from the humorous to the sharply critical:

"After 40 mins of wait, even zomato delivery guy gives up. Sharif still didn't," one of the users wrote. "Ignored him like a traffic signal ka bhikhari ", another said. "Beggars cannot be choosies," wrote a third. This, however, did not stop the large programme celebrating Turkmenistan's unique and UN-recognized policy of permanent neutrality from proceeding as scheduled, in spite of the highly visible diplomatic incident.

Also Read | Viral '19-Minute Video' Scandal: New 'Child MMS' Clip Rocks Social Media - POCSO Act Warnings Issued

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Gulf Dhurandhar Row: Pakistan’s Propaganda Trumps India’s $200B Trade Power?
Pakistan Taliban conflict
Pak’s New Gamble: Lashkar Terrorists Warns It Will Fight Afghan Taliban
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Video: Pak PM Gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan Closed-Door Talks After 40-Min Wait
egg adulteration India
Fears Over Adulterated Eggs Spark Massive Food Safety Crackdown In Kashmir
Technology
AI Investment Surge To Accelerate In 2026: Report
Kerala local body election results
Kerala Local Body Results 2025: Key Details On Vote Counting And Timings
Technology
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4-5 Times By 2030: Govt
Technology
Google Cloud Gen AI Exchange Hackathon Concludes In Bengaluru
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Indian Navy’s First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel to Join Fleet on Dec 16
Jeffrey Epstein photos
Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Show Trump, Clinton, Gates