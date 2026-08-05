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Sheikh Hasina announces December plan for Bangladesh return; Praises India for respectful treatment

Acknowledging the severe risks, including potential detention or threats on her life, Sheikh Hasiba affirmed that personal safety would not deter her commitment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
Sheikh Hasina announces December plan for Bangladesh return; Praises India for respectful treatment
Image Credit: ANI

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Sheikh Hasina announces December plan for Bangladesh return; Praises India for respectful treatment
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