/Sheikh Hasina announces December plan for Bangladesh return; Praises India for respectful treatment

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has revealed plans to travel back to her home country this December, expressing readiness to confront any legal or physical dangers upon arrival. Speaking in a virtual press interaction from New Delhi, Hasina emphasized that she could not stay away while her citizens and party supporters endured hardship.
Acknowledging the severe risks, including potential detention or threats on her life, she affirmed that personal safety would not deter her commitment.
“They may kill me, put me in jail… I know I may get detained, I may be sent to prison, they may try to force politically motivated fabricated cases, but fear cannot decide my duty to the people. My life went beyond calculations of personal safety long ago," said Hasina.
During the briefing, she also outlined key demands for her return, calling for the removal of the ban on the Awami League, the release of detained party leaders, and the dismissal of all fabricated legal cases against them.
Referring directly to the mid-2024 protests, Hasina said her government had sought to resolve the quota reform agitation through dialogue, legal processes, and negotiations, but alleged that 'organised groups' exploited the movement to advance their political objectives.
"Let me begin with the truth about July and August 2024. It was not a peaceful student movement. From the beginning, my government tried to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue, legal process, and patience. But behind the language of reform, organised groups were working to turn students' demands into a violent political instrument," she added.
Reflecting on her long political career, the former prime minister highlighted a history marked by incarceration, exile, and severe personal tragedy, noting that her current resolve is rooted in those past trials.
"In 1971, I was in imprisonment with my mother. My son Joy was born in captivity. In 1975, I lost my family. I spent six years in exile," she said.
Reiterating that her decision to return is motivated solely by a commitment to support her citizens during the ongoing crisis, Hasina stated, "I want to return to Bangladesh for one purpose: to stand beside the people and help improve their lives."
Reflecting on her time in exile following her removal from power in 2024, Hasina commended India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their hospitality. Her son and former ICT adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, noted that the Indian government provided comprehensive security and treated her with the high regard typically reserved for a "head of state."
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