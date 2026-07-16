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Death penalty waiting? Why ousted PM Sheikh Hasina plans a shock return to Bangladesh

Death penalty waiting? Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says she'll return to face trial despite a death sentence. Here's why she's going back and what may happens next.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Death penalty waiting? Why ousted PM Sheikh Hasina plans a shock return to Bangladesh
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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