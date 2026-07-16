/Death penalty waiting? Why ousted PM Sheikh Hasina plans a shock return to Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she will return to Bangladesh in December 2026 to surrender before the International Crimes Tribunal, rejecting the charges against her as politically motivated. Although she was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025, officials say the trial proceedings will be transparent and that the court could reconsider its earlier verdict.
Zahed Ur Rahman, an advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, said the proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) would remain transparent. He said observers could monitor the trial. He also said the proceedings could be broadcast through video coverage.
He said, "It is also possible the court can revise the verdict against Hasina or acquit her."
Rahman said the tribunal would follow a transparent process. He said observers would be allowed to watch the proceedings. He added that video coverage could also be used during the trial.
Hasina has said she is ready to face arrest. She has said she is even ready to face death. She has called the tribunal's charges politically motivated. She has rejected the verdict against her. Bangladesh's government says she will face the legal process if she returns. Reuters reports she called her decision voluntary. She said no foreign government was involved in it.
Hasina rejects the case against her. She calls the tribunal politically driven. She says the legal process aims to remove political rivals. Bangladesh's government disagrees. It says the case follows the country's judicial system. It says any accused person who returns must face the courts. The dispute covers both the charges and the fairness of the trial itself.
The Awami League has faced major setbacks since August 2024. Many senior leaders are in exile. Some are in hiding. Others have been arrested. Hasina says she will return with other senior party members. She says the party's future should be decided by the people. Analysts say the return may help her party stay organised and relevant.
Hasina, 78, is the daughter of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She was removed from power after a violent student-led street protest on August 5, 2024. She has been living in India since leaving Dhaka after the collapse of her government in August 2024. Her government fell during a large anti-government protest.
India has not changed its stance on Hasina. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed this at a briefing. He said there is no change in India's approach. He called any extradition matter a legal issue. He said it would be handled accordingly. India has largely avoided public comment on Bangladesh's internal politics since Hasina arrived in 2024.
A voluntary return by Hasina could ease tension between India and Bangladesh. Her stay in India has drawn significant attention. Dhaka has already pushed for her return through official legal channels. India has stayed largely neutral on the matter. If Hasina leaves on her own, India may avoid further questions on her stay and any extradition request.
Non-refoulement is a rule in international law. It stops a country from sending a person back to a place where they may face persecution or torture. This rule comes from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol. India is not a party to either treaty. The Indian government has not invoked this principle in Hasina's case.
Ties between India and Bangladesh worsened after Sheikh Hasina's government fell in August 2024. An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took charge after that. Bangladesh held elections in February 2026. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party won a large majority. Tarique Rahman was sworn in as prime minister on February 17, 2026. India has since worked to improve ties with the new government.
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