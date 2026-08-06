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Why did Sheikh Hasina's virtual address from Delhi lead to an attack on Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's home?

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina addressed media virtually from New Delhi, announcing plans to return home in December despite facing a death sentence.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
Why did Sheikh Hasina's virtual address from Delhi lead to an attack on Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's home?
Image Credit: Petrol bombs target cricketer Shakib's house after Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi address. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Why did Sheikh Hasina's virtual address from Delhi lead to an attack on Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's home?
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