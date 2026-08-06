Two years since the Gen-Z movement that ousted her from power, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina finally spoke up in a virtual media interaction organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia on Wednesday. Addressing the media with the camera switched off to protect herself from security threats, Hasina announced that she intends to go back to Bangladesh in December despite the threats and legal ramifications that await her there.
"The people of Bangladesh have suffered immense pain over the last two years, and fear has spread everywhere. To end this reign of fear, I will return to Bangladesh this December, even if it costs me my life," Hasina stated during her audio address.
According to Hasina, she fled Dhaka within 30 to 40 minutes as the protesters marched on Gono Bhaban in August 2024. The former Bangladesh prime minister refused to accept 663 criminal cases, including 453 murder charges and a death sentence pronounced against her by a special Dhaka Tribunal in November 2025.
The repercussion of Hasina’s press conference did not take much time to reach the streets of Bangladesh. Just a few hours after the press conference where the former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan was identified, his ancestral house in Magura was attacked.
It is reported that the demonstrators threw stones at his residence and petrol bombs. In addition to that, anti-Hasina protests took place in different cities of Bangladesh, where demonstrators burnt her effigies and painted hostile slogans for her immediate extradition.
In response to this event, the interim administration in Dhaka issued a diplomatic protest note to India through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the foreign office of Bangladesh, this was an act of "a futile attempt to change the course of history," and it is deeply disappointing that a fugitive was allowed to address the global media from India.
Extradition request: It is mentioned in the official note that multiple extradition requests made under the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty of 2013 have been ignored by the Indian authorities.
Impact on diplomacy: The ministry warned that allowing Hasina a public platform undermines ongoing efforts to rebuild bilateral trust and violates principles of non-interference in internal affairs.
New Delhi's stand: Indian officials previously clarified that the government had no direct involvement in organizing or hosting the independent press club event.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.