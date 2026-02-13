Bangladesh election result 2026: What's next for Sheikh Hasina? BNP victory puts Delhi's 'guest' in the eye of the storm

As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, wins a landslide victory in the February 2026 general elections, all eyes are on New Delhi. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in a secure "safe house" in India since her ousting in August 2024, now faces an unstable and possibly hostile political climate.

With her party, the Awami League, banned and her rivals holding a mandate, her status as a "Delhi exile" has shifted from a mere diplomatic courtesy to a key issue in Indo-Bangla relations.

The death sentence and formal extradition

Legal pressure on Hasina intensified in November 2025, when a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced her to death in absentia for "crimes against humanity" during the 2024 student-led uprising.

Formal request: Following the verdict, the interim government, and now the BNP, formally invoked the 2013 India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty.

BNP’s mandate: Prime Minister-elect Tarique Rahman has characterized Hasina’s presence in India as a "sovereignty issue." He has signaled that his government will actively seek her return through diplomatic means.

Hasina from exile: 'A sham election'

Despite being far away, Hasina has not stayed quiet. In late January 2026, she released a strong statement from Delhi, calling the elections a “farce” and a “carefully planned sham” without the largest political party in the country.

"To restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must reclaim our independence from this puppet regime," she reportedly said in an audio message that gained wide attention in Dhaka.

The MEA, however, has distanced itself from her comments, stating that India has "never allowed its territory to be used for activities against the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh."

India's diplomatic tightrope

New Delhi finds itself in a tricky situation. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to congratulate Tarique Rahman on his "decisive" win, showing goodwill toward the new administration, the "Hasina factor" remains an unresolved issue.

The legal out: Under Article 6 of the extradition treaty, India can refuse a request if the offense is seen as "political in nature." India’s Stance: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar previously mentioned that Hasina came to India under "certain circumstances," and her future is a decision she must eventually "make up her mind" about.

The humanitarian shield: Diplomatic observers believed India is unlikely to hand over a former head of state to face the death penalty, since that could set a dangerous precedent and harm India's image as a stable regional protector.

Moving 'Beyond Sheikh Hasina'

The BNP’s victory marks the first time in nearly 30 years that neither Sheikh Hasina nor the late Khaleda Zia appeared on the ballot. Senior BNP leaders have expressed their willingness to move bilateral relations “beyond Sheikh Hasina,” if New Delhi acknowledges the new political reality in Dhaka.

For now, Sheikh Hasina continues to be under tight security in central Delhi. Her rare walks in Lodhi Garden contrast sharply with the political turmoil her presence continues to cause across the border.

