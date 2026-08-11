Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Sheikh Hasina extradition: What India said on Bangladesh’s request

Sheikh Hasina extradition: What India said on Bangladesh’s request

India has also received a request from Bangladesh over suspects in Sharif Osman Hadi’s murder, with the issue discussed during recent diplomatic talks between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Sheikh Hasina extradition: What India said on Bangladesh’s request
Image Credit: High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman on 10 August 2026. (Photo: X/@ihcdhaka)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sheikh Hasina extradition: What India said on Bangladesh’s request
2
3
4
5