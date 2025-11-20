Sheikh Hasina Living In India Without A Passport: What Shields Her Stay, How Long She Can Legally Be Here

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since her ouster on August 5 last year. She stays in New Delhi on a residence permit, which gives her legal cover for a long-term security. Dhaka has asked for her extradition after its International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death on November 17 for “violent suppression of student protests”. India has responded to the request, and her stay continues without a defined end date.

Her arrival in India followed the sudden collapse of her government. Dhaka witnessed large student-led protests that grew across universities and city streets. Offices shut down in several districts, and state institutions struggled to function. The pressure on her administration reached a point where resignation became unavoidable. She stepped down, left her official residence and fled the country with her sister within hours on a helicopter to India, arriving in Delhi via Agartala.

When the tribunal in Bangladesh announced the verdict, India adopted a measured tone. Officials said New Delhi was aware of the decision and reiterated India’s interest in the well-being of the people of Bangladesh. Statements from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned peace, democracy, inclusion and stability as priorities in the region. Without expressing any position on extradition and outlining any future step, the ministry said India would continue to speak with all stakeholders.

New Delhi has not accepted the extradition request placed by the interim government in Bangladesh. It has not made any commitment about what it intends to do next. Bangladesh had sent a formal request for her extradition in December last year as well, but India did not moved forward on it. The situation remains unchanged even after the tribunal’s ruling. The sentence announced in Dhaka does not influence the pace at which India handles the matter.

The Residence Permit

Bangladesh has already cancelled her diplomatic passport in December 2024, and this action did not affect her status in India. The residence permit stays valid and in January this year, India extended her visa on technical grounds. The step later functioned as an independent residence permit with a character different from a regular visa.

She has been given a protected government residence in New Delhi, and the security around that address remains strict. She has been informed that she may continue to stay for as long as she wishes.

Political Asylum?

Her cancelled passport ended all questions related to visas. India continued to recognise her presence under the residence permit. Legal experts say the extradition treaty between the two countries allows India to decline requests in political cases or in matters that involve death sentences.

Her stay in the country resembles political asylum in many ways, although India does not use that term and treats the matter with careful diplomacy.

Her status now depends on one pending decision. India must decide how it wishes to respond to the extradition request submitted by Bangladesh. Until that decision is made, she will continue to live in Delhi, with no clarity on how long her stay might eventually last.