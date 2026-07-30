/Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return to Bangladesh: Why India may actually benefit

New Delhi: Nearly two years after leaving Bangladesh and taking shelter in India, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that she plans to return home in December with senior leaders of her Awami League and surrender before a court. Analysts say it is too early to treat her willingness to return as a confirmed travel plan. It suggests, according to them, she has indicated that she wants to go back, but whether that happens will depend on how the situation changes over the next few months.
Hasina, who fled to India after the political upheaval in Bangladesh in 2024, said she was prepared to face arrest or even death if she returned. She added that she wanted to stand with her party workers and face the legal process in her own country. Her Awami League is banned in Bangladesh, and she has been sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal, making any return highly uncertain.
Despite Hasina's announcement, the Indian government's official position is unchanged. New Delhi has repeatedly said that she came to India because of an exceptional security situation and that India neither invited her nor formally granted her asylum. Officials have also said that India is not forcing her to leave and that the decision on whether and when to return rests with her.
At least two senior Indian officials said on condition of anonymity that if Hasina believes conditions are suitable for her return, she is free to do so. If she decides to stay here for a longer period, there is no change in India's position.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated this stand earlier in July, saying there has been no change in India's policy regarding Hasina's stay. At the same time, India has not responded to Bangladesh's repeated requests seeking her extradition, leaving the issue hanging over bilateral ties.
Indian diplomats and strategic analysts believe Hasina's announcement could actually work in New Delhi's favour.
Her presence in the country has been one of the biggest irritants in India-Bangladesh relations since 2024. If she returns her country voluntarily, India will no longer face criticism for hosting the former Bangladeshi leader. Even if her return is delayed, New Delhi can still argue that she wants to go back but security conditions are not suitable.
Many analysts also believe Hasina would not have publicly announced such a sensitive political decision without at least informing Indian authorities. She has said that she did not consult any foreign government before making the decision. However, experts in New Delhi believe she would not have made such an announcement without India's knowledge, as she is living in the country.
Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty said he believes that Hasina is serious about returning because she has realised that saving the Awami League requires her physical presence in Bangladesh. He also argued that any legal process against her will not necessarily end with immediate punishment, as she will have the right to appeal against any sentence through the courts.
He also said it will not be surprising if India is holding talks behind the scenes with Bangladesh to ensure her safety if she eventually returns. If such assurances are not available, her plans can change.
Political observers in Delhi believe Hasina's announcement is aimed as much at her own party as at Bangladesh's ruling establishment.
Since leaving Bangladesh, many Awami League leaders and workers have faced attacks, legal cases and political isolation. Critics have accused the party leadership of abandoning its supporters after fleeing the country.
By announcing a possible return with a specific timeframe, she appears to be sending a message to party workers that she intends to lead the organisation from Bangladesh rather than from exile. Analysts believe she understands that rebuilding her party cannot be achieved from a foreign land.
Experts also believe the announcement increases pressure on the Bangladeshi government. If she publicly declares that she is ready to surrender before a court, people will look at whether Bangladesh can guarantee a fair and transparent legal process.
Supporters of the Awami League continue to argue that the proceedings in which she received a death sentence were politically driven and lacked fairness. They believe any fresh trial should meet international legal standards.
Thousands of Awami League leaders, former MPs, ministers and supporters have been living in India since 2024, many in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.
The party appears divided over whether they should return along with Hasina if she goes back. Some believe many loyal workers would willingly accompany their leader to Dhaka. Others are far more cautious.
Several former party leaders believe Hasina's international profile offers her a level of attention that ordinary Awami League members do not enjoy. They fear they could be arrested immediately upon arrival without attracting international attention.
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