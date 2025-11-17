Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday handed down a death sentence to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity connected to last year’s July demonstrations. The court also convicted her two senior officials, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. While Mamun has been granted a pardon for cooperating with investigators, the Tribunal said he would still face a “lenient sentence” owing to the severity of the offences.

The verdict, which runs 453 pages, is still being read out, and the final sentencing order for Hasina is awaited.

Hasina has repeatedly refused to comply with court directives to return to Bangladesh to face trial. Asaduzzaman remains a fugitive, while Mamun is in custody, has pleaded guilty, and is the first accused to turn state witness since the tribunal was set up in 2010.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh Television (BTV) broadcast the proceedings live from the courtroom, where Tribunal-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, is delivering the judgment.

According to The Dhaka Tribune, the charge documents span 8,747 pages, including references, seized material, and an extensive list of victims. Prosecutors filed five counts against the accused, including failure to prevent murder, which qualifies as a crime against humanity under Bangladeshi law. They are seeking the death penalty for those found guilty and have asked the Tribunal to seize the assets of the three accused and distribute them to the victims’ families.

Hasina has consistently rejected all the allegations.

Tension In Dhaka Ahead Of Verdict A heavy security clampdown has been imposed across Dhaka as the city braces for the outcome of the landmark case. On Sunday evening, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali issued a ‘shoot-at-sight order’ targeting anyone involved in arson, explosive attacks, or attempts to harm civilians or police personnel. The capital has witnessed a surge in cocktail explosions and arson incidents coinciding with the two-day strike called by the Awami League for 16-17 November. Although the party has been barred from political activity, unrest has intensified. The Daily Star reported that at least 21 Awami League leaders and activists were detained during special operations in Narayanganj over the past 36 hours. The Tribunal’s verdict comes months before national elections expected in early February, amid widespread political uncertainty and concerns that the ruling could further inflame tensions across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)