Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has launched a blistering attack on Dhaka's extradition request while warning India about a rising terrorism threat from Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI from Virginia, Wazed dismissed the legal cases against his mother as fundamentally flawed and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting her asylum.

"India has essentially saved my mother's life. If she hadn't left Bangladesh, the militants had planned on killing her," Wazed said, explaining why his mother fled to India in August 2024.

Calls Legal Process A Farce

Wazed tore apart Bangladesh's extradition request, saying the entire judicial system has been rigged against his mother. "They terminated 17 judges before the trial, amended laws illegally without parliamentary approval, and barred her defence attorneys from court proceedings," he said. "When there is no due process whatsoever, no country is going to extradite."

He's confident Indian authorities will reject the request because Dhaka hasn't followed basic legal norms. Sheikh Hasina faces several charges linked to her 15 years in power, but Wazed insists the interim government has gutted any semblance of fair trial.

Claims Terrorists Running Free

What will grab attention in New Delhi are Wazed's allegations about terrorism. He claims the Yunus government has released "tens of thousands of terrorists" his mother's administration had locked up. Even more alarming, he says Lashkar-e-Taiba is now operating openly in Bangladesh and has links to recent terror attacks in Delhi.

"I think Prime Minister Modi is probably very, very concerned about terrorism from Bangladesh," he said, drawing a direct line between the political chaos in Dhaka and India's security worries.

Wazed went further, pointing the finger at Pakistan's ISI for arming militants who infiltrated last year's protests. "Without a doubt, these weapons had to have been supplied from somewhere in the subcontinent and the only possible source is ISI," he said, claiming he has video evidence of armed people among the demonstrators.

Takes Aim At Yunus Government

Wazed painted a bleak picture of life under Muhammad Yunus's interim administration, saying "tens of thousands of political prisoners" are sitting in jail without trial. "You've had an unelected government staying in power for over a year and a half. Everything has been done undemocratically," he said.

He questioned why Yunus hasn't called elections if he really has public support, pointing to polls that show the student movement's political party has barely two percent backing.

On corruption charges against his mother's government, Wazed didn't dodge completely. "Corruption existed in Bangladesh, of course," he admitted, but argued the country went from being the world's most corrupt to falling out of the top 10 under Sheikh Hasina's watch.

Bangladesh's interim government hasn't responded to any of Wazed's claims.