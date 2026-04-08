Shelly Kittleson, American Journalist abducted in Iraq, is released after a week

American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been released after being kidnapped by the Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group Kataib ​Hezbollah ⁠near Baghdad a week ago, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped from a street corner in Baghdad in a broad daylight on March 31 by the Iran-backed Iraqi militia.

In a statement on X, Rubio said, "We are relieved that this American is now freed and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rubio also thanked Iraqi authorities, along with the FBI and US Department of Defence and other US agencies for their effort in securing Kittleson’s release.

The development followed a Kataib Hezbollah's statement earlier in the day by the Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, announcing its decision to release Kittleson, who had been abducted on March 31, on the condition that she must "leave the country immediately" upon her release.

According to a report by The Washington Post, several members of the group previously detained by Iraqi authorities would be released in exchange for freeing Kittleson.

“In appreciation of the national positions of the outgoing Prime Minister, we have decided to release the American detainee, Shelly Kittleson, on the condition that she leaves the country immediately,” Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, a security official with Kataib Hezbollah, wrote on Telegram, as per Washington Post report.

It further added, “This initiative will not be repeated again in the coming days. We are in a state of war resembling that imposed by the American enemy against Islam, and in such situations, many considerations are set aside.”

Kataib Hezbollah had not earlier admitted its role in Kittleson’s abduction, though both US and Iraqi officials had attributed the kidnapping to the group.

Kittleson, 49, a freelance journalist, had spent years living overseas, at one point operating out of Rome, and built a respected career reporting across the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and Syria. Like many freelancers, she often worked with limited resources and without the security protections typically provided by major news organisations.

Kataib Hezbollah has faced past accusations of kidnapping foreigners. In one notable case, Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton University graduate student holding Israeli and Russian citizenship, vanished in Baghdad in March 2023. After her release and handover to US authorities in September 2025, she said that she had been held captive by the group. However, Kataib Hezbollah never officially claimed responsibility for her abduction.