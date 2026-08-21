/Two commercial vessels hijacked off Yemen, Somalia with 22 Indian crew members aboard

Two commercial vessels carrying 22 Indian nationals were hijacked in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia. The attacks involved the tanker M.T. Sibu 1 in the Gulf of Aden and the cargo vessel M/V LUTUF off Puntland.
The first attack involved the Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker M.T. Sibu 1. Six armed pirates seized the ship in the Gulf of Aden, about 30 nautical miles off Yemen.
The tanker had 20 crew members on board, including 16 Indians. Officials said all 20 crew members were safe, but the latest status of the ship and crew was still awaited.
The crew included:
The location: The tanker was seized about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.
The attackers: Six armed pirates reportedly took control of the vessel.
The crew: The ship had 20 crew members, including 16 Indians.
The latest status: All crew members were reported safe, while authorities awaited further information about the vessel and crew.
The Recruitment and Placement Service Licence agency has been asked to submit an incident report and regular updates through the e-Navik online marine casualty reporting system.
Recruitment details: Sumit Kant Singh of SKS Krishiv Marine Services said his company had recruited four of the crew members and provided their details to the Directorate of Maritime Administration.
The second attack happened on Monday when pirates seized the Cameroon-flagged cargo vessel M/V LUTUF off Somalia’s Puntland coast.
The vessel had 10 crew members, including six Indian nationals, according to a Somali official cited by the Associated Press.
The ship was seized about 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district. The pirates then moved it towards the Nugaal coast, the official said.
The crew included:
The cargo made the second incident more serious. The vessel was reportedly carrying weapons bound for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu.
It was also carrying communications and satellite equipment, according to the Somali official.
The pirates: Eight pirates were believed to be part of a group linked to the hijacking of the M/V Sward in April.
The group reportedly took the LUTUF towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland’s Dangoroyo district.
Authorities had no clear update on the vessel, its crew or its cargo at the time of the report.
Turkish authorities had also not immediately commented on the incident.
The two incidents highlight the continuing risk to commercial ships travelling through waters around Yemen and Somalia. The Gulf of Aden is a major shipping route, while Somalia’s coastline has a long history of pirate attacks.
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