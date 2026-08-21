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Two commercial vessels hijacked off Yemen, Somalia with 22 Indian crew members aboard

Two commercial vessels carrying 22 Indian nationals were hijacked in separate incidents off Yemen and Somalia.

Written BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
Two commercial vessels hijacked off Yemen, Somalia with 22 Indian crew members aboard
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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