Inside secret life of Elon Musk: Shivon Zilis testifies on 'platonic' beginnings, secret paternity, and living with the tech billionaire

In a gripping court testimonial on Wednesday, Shivon Zilis, the former OpenAI board member and current Neuralink executive, unveiled the intimate details of her "unusual and complex" relationship with the world's richest man, Elon Musk. As a witness in the high-profile Musk vs. OpenAI trial, Zilis recounted how their initial friendship blossomed from corporate colleagues into a "platonic" co-parenting journey before settling into a full-blown family setup.

The lawsuit: Informer or insider?

Although the case revolves around Musk's claims that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman "betrayed" the non-profit ethos of OpenAI, Zilis finds herself in the spotlight.

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The claim: OpenAI attorneys believe Zilis was secretly an "informer" to Musk when she served on the company's board (2020-2023).

The response: Zilis refuted the claim that she acted as a conduit for information but confessed to having been a facilitator in Musk's "tough breakup" with the corporation in 2018.

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From one-time affair to co-parenting

Zilis claimed that her affair with Musk had started in 2016 at a corporate off-site, calling it a "romantic one-off." Although they stayed friends and coworkers, the nature of their relationship changed in 2020.

The proposal: Due to the challenges with health conditions that prevented her from conceiving traditionally, Zilis revealed that Musk offered to be a "platonic" sperm donor.

Acceptance: "I really wanted to be a mom, and Musk made the offer... I accepted," she told the court, adding that the children were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Confidentiality agreement: Zilis stated that she signed a confidentiality agreement with Musk to maintain the secret regarding his paternity until media outlets reported it in 2022.

Co-parenting in Austin

While Zilis and Musk began their relationship privately, she confirmed that today the couple cohabitates on a much deeper level.

Family composition: Together, they have four children (Musk has a total of 14 children with four different women).

Residence: In his testimony last week, Musk confirmed that he lives with Zilis.

Family life: Zilis said that she spends several hours with Musk weekly and "lives together when traveling," spending family weekends in Austin, Texas.

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