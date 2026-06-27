The funeral of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother has triggered controversy after several Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figures, including the suspected mastermind of the 2025 Pahalgam attack, were seen attending the ceremony in Islamabad.
Shahid Akhtar, brother of the cricketer once known as the "Rawalpindi Express," died on June 24. His last rites were held at the H-8 graveyard in Islamabad. What would normally be a private family occasion has instead drawn sharp scrutiny in India, largely because of who turned up to pay respects.
A video that has since gone viral shows multiple LeT leaders present at the funeral. Among them was Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of the banned outfit, who is believed to have orchestrated the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists. His appearance at a public gathering has become the central reason the footage has sparked outrage.
Also present was Inam ur Rehman Kamboh, who heads the Islamabad chapter and serves as president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML). The PMML is widely regarded as the political face of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The video itself was reportedly circulated through LeT and PMML channels, and accompanying images show Kamboh standing alongside senior figures of the group.
The PMML's origins add to the concern. UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed is understood to have created the party as a workaround to dodge international and domestic bans imposed on his earlier organisations, including Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Milli Muslim League (MML). Despite this background, the PMML went on to contest Pakistan's 2024 general elections.
For New Delhi, the sight of men linked to some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil, from the 26/11 Mumbai assault to the recent Pahalgam killings, moving freely at a public event reinforces long-standing accusations. Critics argue it once again exposes Pakistan's continued shelter and backing of anti-India elements, and points to the country's role as a state sponsor of terrorism.
The episode also highlights how deeply such banned groups appear to be embedded within Pakistan's social and political fabric. That figures like Kasuri can attend a high-profile funeral without apparent fear of arrest raises uncomfortable questions about the influence these outfits hold.
For India, the presence of Saifullah Kasuri at any public event is bound to raise concerns. The Lashkar deputy chief is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 tourists dead.
Shoaib Akhtar, who retired from international cricket in 2011, has remained a familiar presence in the game as a commentator. He has also worked as a commentator during the Indian Premier League, which makes the optics surrounding his brother's funeral all the more striking at a time when terrorism continues to block any path toward peace between the two nations.
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