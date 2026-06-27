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LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam attack mastermind attend Shoaib Akhtar's brother's funeral

LeT leaders, including Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri, were spotted at Shoaib Akhtar's brother Shahid Akhtar's funeral in Islamabad.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
LeT deputy chief, Pahalgam attack mastermind attend Shoaib Akhtar's brother's funeral
Image Credit: X. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists seen at Shoaib Akhtar&#039;s brother&#039;s funeral.

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