Shocking: Chinese Engineer Stole U.S. Missile Technology While On The Job, Transferred 3,600 Sensitive Files

New Delhi: Chenguang Gong, a Chinese engineer, was hired in January 2023 by an American research and development company as a circuit design manager. His role focused on infrared sensors – its design, development and testing. He had full access to highly classified material. He worked in Los Angeles.

From late March to late April, he began moving thousands of files. He used his work laptop for the same. He copied the data to three separate storage devices – all personal. He did this quietly. No one noticed at first. But as it was revealed, he was fired.

The files he took were not ordinary documents. They contained blueprints of missile tracking technology, nuclear launch detection systems and details about next-generation infrared sensors. These sensors locate ballistic and hypersonic threats from space. The technology helps fighter jets survive incoming missiles.

Some of the stolen files turned up in a rented residence. Thousand Oaks, California. U.S. federal agents found them. They seized the devices, but the damage had already been done.

The Justice Department confirmed the breach. They issued a statement, declared the accused, who lived in Santa Clara County, a felon. He confessed. He admitted taking trade secrets. These secrets had military value. Priceless knowledge. He now awaits sentencing.

The engineer held dual citizenship of China and the United States. He worked in the defense sector for years. Between 2014 and 2022, he reached out to Chinese state-linked programmes. These were talent recruitment initiatives. Their goal was to bring cutting-edge knowledge to China and build power and capability.

In 2014, Gong worked in Dallas. He contacted a high-tech institute in China and sent it a business proposal. It involved high-speed analog-to-digital converters. In 2020, he submitted another plan. It focused on night vision technology. He sent a video. That clip showed equipment his former U.S. employer had developed.

Among the stolen files were designs for mechanical assemblies. These kept the sensors cold in space. The documents carried special markings – “Proprietary”, “Official Use Only” and “Export Controlled”. Their value ran into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, a federal judge, John F. Walter, holds his future. The sentencing is scheduled for September 29. Gong faces up to 10 years in prison. His bond is $1.75 million. The case continues. The fallout remains.

The breach highlights an ongoing struggle, which is silent and unrelenting. Technology is the new battlefield. And trust remains fragile.