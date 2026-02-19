SHOCKING VIDEO: Temple official vomits on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te during public event

Viral videos: An unusual incident during a public religious event in Taiwan has drawn widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing a temple official vomiting near President Lai Ching-te.

The Chairman of Taiwan’s State Temple reportedly fell ill during the event and vomited in close proximity to the president. The unexpected moment was captured on video and quickly circulated across social media platforms.

Following the incident, the temple chairman apologised for the disturbance. He explained that several of his relatives had recently been infected with a virus and that he too had fallen ill. He described the vomiting as unavoidable at that moment and expressed regret to the attendees and organisers, according to a social media post.

This happened during the traditional event, when the president gives away 'lucky bags' to people with snacks and other products pic.twitter.com/96q55FHjDp —RT (RT_com) February 18, 2026

Social media reactions

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. One user commented, “Poor guy needs Jesus. And the president of Taiwan needs to stop spending time in temples.”

Another user wrote, “I bet they are going to blame China.”

However, some users praised President Lai’s reaction. A third comment said, “President Lai attended to him right away. He’s a kind gentleman and a good doctor. I hope the vomiting man gets well soon.”

President Lai Ching-te

President Lai Ching-te is the current President of Taiwan and previously worked as a medical doctor before entering politics. He is often seen maintaining a calm public presence. During the recent temple event, a temple chairman suddenly vomited near him. According to the viral social media post, instead of moving away immediately, the president checked on the official.