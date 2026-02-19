Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018607https://zeenews.india.com/world/shocking-video-temple-official-vomits-on-taiwan-president-lai-ching-te-during-public-event-3018607.html
NewsWorldSHOCKING VIDEO: Temple official vomits on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te during public event
TAIWAN PRESIDENT

SHOCKING VIDEO: Temple official vomits on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te during public event

Viral videos: An unusual incident during a public religious event in Taiwan has drawn widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing a temple official vomiting near President Lai Ching-te.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SHOCKING VIDEO: Temple official vomits on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te during public eventImage credit: X/@RT_com

Viral videos: An unusual incident during a public religious event in Taiwan has drawn widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing a temple official vomiting near President Lai Ching-te.

The Chairman of Taiwan’s State Temple reportedly fell ill during the event and vomited in close proximity to the president. The unexpected moment was captured on video and quickly circulated across social media platforms.

Following the incident, the temple chairman apologised for the disturbance. He explained that several of his relatives had recently been infected with a virus and that he too had fallen ill. He described the vomiting as unavoidable at that moment and expressed regret to the attendees and organisers, according to a social media post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Social media reactions

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. One user commented, “Poor guy needs Jesus. And the president of Taiwan needs to stop spending time in temples.”

Another user wrote, “I bet they are going to blame China.”

However, some users praised President Lai’s reaction. A third comment said, “President Lai attended to him right away. He’s a kind gentleman and a good doctor. I hope the vomiting man gets well soon.”

(Also Read: US military positioned for possible strike on Iran by this weekend, Trump nod awaited: Report)

President Lai Ching-te

President Lai Ching-te is the current President of Taiwan and previously worked as a medical doctor before entering politics. He is often seen maintaining a calm public presence. During the recent temple event, a temple chairman suddenly vomited near him. According to the viral social media post, instead of moving away immediately, the president checked on the official.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10