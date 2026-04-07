Shocking WHR 2026 rankings: Why Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Lebanon are world’s unhappiest nations

New Delhi: The 2026 World Happiness Report paints a sobering picture of well-being across the world, highlighting nations where everyday life is a constant struggle. Faced with severe economic, political and social pressures, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Lebanon top the list of unhappiest countries.

Afghanistan ranks last at 147, scoring just 1.446. Experts say the decline shows a deterioration rather than a slow slide, influenced by political instability, economic collapse and limited access to basic services. Reliable data is hard to come by, but available numbers suggest that life for most citizens is intensely difficult.

Struggles across West Africa

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sierra Leone ranks 146th with a score of 3.251. The country has dropped by more than one point. It continues to rebuild from past crises, but infrastructure and public services are still under pressure.

At 145, Malawi scores 3.284. The country, especially its rural areas, is facing pressure from economic limits, climate challenges and scarce resources.

Zimbabwe, ranked 144 with a score of 3.346, shows one of the largest drops on the list. Persistent economic volatility and currency instability have left daily life uncertain, influencing how people view their overall quality of life.

In contrast, Botswana ranks 143 with a score of 3.464 and a smaller decline. Experts say rising inequality and changing economic conditions may be creating new challenges even in this relatively stable country.

Middle East faces continuing hardship

Yemen’s score of 3.532 at 142 shows the continuing effects of war and humanitarian crises, with the numbers capturing only a fraction of the real hardship.

At 141 and with a score of 3.723, Lebanon has seen a steep decline due to financial collapse, political turmoil and overburdened public services. The country’s fall points to persistent uncertainty and widespread public frustration.

Central and East Africa

With 3.761, the Democratic Republic of Congo ranks 140. It shows a mix of abundant natural resources and uneven development. War and governance challenges continue to weigh on citizens’ daily lives.

Egypt, at 139 with a score of 3.862, experiences moderate decline, with inflation, cost of living and inequality affecting public satisfaction.

A slight bright spot

With a modest gain of 0.132 points, Tanzania stands out as the only country among the bottom 10 showing slight improvement. While the score of 3.902 still places it low on the list, the trend suggests gradual resilience.

Experts emphasise that these rankings often highlight lived reality more than official claims, showing how social, economic and political factors converge to influence daily life. While some countries demonstrate incremental progress, others face deep-rooted challenges that are unlikely to be resolved soon.