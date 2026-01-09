Days after US President Donald Trump said the United States would acquire Greenland “one way or another,” Denmark’s Defence Ministry said its soldiers would be required to shoot first and ask questions later if the US were to invade the island.

The Danish Defence Ministry later clarified that standing orders on military readiness remain in effect. These orders apply during attacks on the country or in wartime.

“The order on precautionary measures for military defence in the event of attacks on the country and during war, remains in force,” the ministry said.

The remarks come after Trump, in an interview with The New York Times, appeared to dismiss international law while discussing NATO, Greenland and global power. When asked if there were any limits to his authority, Trump said only his own judgment could restrain him.

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me. I don't need international law,” he said, adding, “I'm not looking to hurt people.”

When pressed on whether his administration must follow international law, Trump said, “I do.” The report noted that Trump indicated he would decide when such rules apply to the US. “It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said.

Greenland does not have its own army, and Denmark maintains only a limited military presence on the island. However, any US military action would trigger NATO’s Article 5, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all, potentially collapsing the alliance.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that an invasion of Greenland would mark “the end of NATO” and undermine the postwar global order.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance urged European leaders to "take the president of the United States seriously" on Greenland. He said the island is vital to global security and warned the US could act if allies fail to address what he described as rising interest from “hostile adversaries.”

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Its Arctic location makes it strategically important for defense and early warning systems across the North Atlantic.

The US has maintained a military presence there for decades, including at the Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, which is key to missile warning and space surveillance.