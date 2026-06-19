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Shooting at New York’s Times Square, suspect arrested

Several gunshots were heard in New York’s Times Square at  4 p.m. (local time). According to NYPD, a suspect has been arrested, and no one was injured.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
Shooting at New York’s Times Square, suspect arrested
Image Credit: X/@EarthCam

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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