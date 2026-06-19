/Shooting at New York’s Times Square, suspect arrested

Several gunshots were heard in New York’s Times Square at 4 p.m. (local time). According to NYPD, a suspect has been arrested, and no one was injured.
According to a report by CBS, a teenager is in custody after shots were fired in Times Square on Thursday, the NYPD said.
Police said a dispute involving a large group of people broke out just after 3:30 p.m. on Broadway between West 44th and 45th streets, and a 26-year-old man was slashed in the neck.
A short time later, police say a 17-year-old boy opened fire on the same group of people.
Shots fired near 42nd Street and Broadway in Times Square, New York City
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According to NYPD reports and eyewitness accounts, gunfire caused panic with crowds scattering. A suspect was quickly arrested, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. No injuries have been confirmed… pic.twitter.com/3Pbgnybtx1
The teen was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been filed. No one was struck by the gunfire.
The man who was slashed was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be ok.
Dozens of NYPD officers responded to the scene. Investigators were seen looking under the hood of a blue Hyundai and want to question more individuals in connection with the incident. The NYPD said to expect traffic delays, road closures, and mass transit disruptions near West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue due to ongoing police activity.
According to a report by CBS, the area was later sealed off as investigators examined the scene. Police are continuing to investigate the motive and are working to determine whether any other suspects were involved.
This is a developing story, further details awaited.
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