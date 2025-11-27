Shooting Near White House Leaves Several Injured, Including National Guard Members

In a shocking incident, several people were shot on Wednesday in downtown Washington, DC, with early reports indicating that at least two of the injured are members of the US National Guard, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred near the White House, and the Metropolitan Police Department has urged the public to avoid the area as the response continues.

Details about what led to the shooting are still unclear and the National Guard has not yet issued a statement, according to CNN.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

National Guard troops from several states have been stationed in Washington, DC, for months as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime initiative, which has now expanded to other US cities.

Following the shooting, US President Donald Trump reacted strongly on Truth Social, condemning the attacker and expressing concern for the critically injured National Guard members. Trump informed that the shooter was also seriously wounded.

Trump said, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the post added.

(With ANI inputs)